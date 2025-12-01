‘Come on!’ – Alan Shearer takes aim at Liverpool players amid Alexander Isak frustration

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Alan Shearer has told Liverpool’s players they need to change the way they interact with Alexander Isak on the pitch.

The former Newcastle striker urged the Swede’s new teammates to enable the forward’s ‘off-the-cuff’ ability.

This followed the Reds’ 2-0 away win against West Ham on Sunday, with Isak registering his first Premier League goal.

Liverpool need to give Alexander Isak a helping hand

Alan Shearer noted that Liverpool’s squad would have to ‘get used to him’.

He told The Rest is Football podcast: “I do think there were little signs that they’re going to have to get used to him.

”I guess it’s a bit of both, and they’re going to have to play earlier balls into him. Because a lot of it is off-the-cuff, what Alex does.”

Shearer went on to add: “It’s not just for him, but any striker. You’ve got to get the ball into the box early when you’ve got an opportunity to do it.

“And they just gave one or two chances up to do that, and I was thinking, ‘Oh, come on!’ To get the best out of him and any forward, you’ve got to do that.

“When they did it, his half-volley finish was class. It was a fantastic finish.”

To be fair to Shearer, it was rather telling that Liverpool’s breakthrough came not through a great ball played into the box and a close-range effort from our summer signing.

Instead, Isak showcased his phenomenal natural talent and clinical shooting to fire in a first-time shot between two West Ham bodies at Alphonse Areola’s near post.

The effort couldn’t have possibly been more finely placed or executed by the ex-Magpies hitman.

Isak also needs to get used to Liverpool teammates

The same truth can be applied in favour of Alexander Isak’s new teammates.

Of course, it’s also worth emphasising that, despite us being at the 12-game mark in the Premier League season, the 26-year-old is still dealing with the after-effects of a turbulent summer transfer window. Not to mention the lack of a proper pre-season!

He’s then joined a somewhat dysfunctional Liverpool side that hasn’t exactly supplied him with a surplus of high-quality chances.

However, one might reasonably suspect a fully fit and firing Isak would have happily dispatched Florian Wirtz’s inviting fizzed ball across the face of goal around the 15-minute mark on Sunday.

Mind, this was Florian Wirtz’s strongest outing of the Premier League season, so neither the Sweden international nor his Liverpool comrades have had the benefit of the German exploiting space to showcase his most creative self.

But the signs are there; there are seeds of promise with both Liverpool signings, which can only prove beneficial for the remainder of the 2025/26 season.

