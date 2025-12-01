Report: Premier League club could offer escape route to Liverpool player enduring nightmare season

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

One Liverpool player who’s enduring a nightmare season on a personal level could reportedly be offered an escape route by a fellow Premier League club.

Harvey Elliott left Anfield for Aston Villa three months ago on an initial loan basis, with the move to be made permanent once he makes 10 appearances for Unai Emery’s side (The Athletic).

However, it’ll be two months tomorrow since the most recent of his five outings for the Midlands side, and he hasn’t even been in a matchday squad for a Premier League game since mid-October (Transfermarkt), with some suggestions that he might’ve already ‘played his last game‘ at Villa Park.

The 22-year-old is still technically a Liverpool player, but with Anfield chiefs purportedly deeming surplus to requirements, another top-flight side may be willing to swoop in for him.

West Ham interested in signing Harvey Elliott

According to the print edition of the Sunday Mirror (30 November, page 65; via West Ham Zone), the West Ham hierarchy wish to be kept informed as to Elliott’s situation and are targeting a move for him next summer.

A return to Merseyside in January hasn’t been ruled out if he continues to be overlooked in the Midlands, with RB Leipzig also showing an interest in the England under-21 international.

Liverpool should consider recalling Elliott from Villa

With Emery seemingly unlikely to hand Elliott the five additional appearances needed in order to trigger a permanent transfer, Liverpool should give serious consideration to recalling the attacking midfielder if the Villa boss has no intention of using him.

The 22-year-old was only a sporadic starter under Arne Slot last season and posted an emotional farewell message when he left in September, but at least the Dutchman was prepared to turn to him as a substitute, and he featured in 28 matches for the Reds in that campaign.

The youngster certainly has no future at Villa Park, and unless he’s recalled to Merseyside and force his way back into our head coach’s plans, he probably won’t add to his 149 appearances for LFC either.

Elliott is too gifted to allow his career to simply drift, and West Ham would be smart to take advantage of his inexplicable purgatory, provided they can summon the necessary finances for a permanent transfer and, of course, maintain their status as a Premier League club.

In a perfect world, he’d come back to Liverpool and carve out a long-term career at Anfield. Realistically, he’ll probably move on for good in 2026 – we just hope that it’s for a team where he’ll be given the scope to excel on a weekly basis.

