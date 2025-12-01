Forget Wirtz & Isak: One Liverpool player just guaranteed he’s starting vs Sunderland

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Joe Gomez has arguably guaranteed himself a starting spot in the Liverpool side set to face Sunderland on Wednesday.

The England international was restored to the first-XI in the right-back role, allowing Dominik Szoboszlai to remain in midfield for the 2-0 win against West Ham.

How did Joe Gomez get on against West Ham?

The former Charlton Athletic academy graduate can hold his head up high after a solid display in our last Premier League encounter.

He played a key role in securing all three points, supplying the assist for Cody Gakpo’s lead-doubling goal in the second half.

Sofascore awarded Gomez a 7.2/10 rating, with the defender amassing the following impressive stats:

62 touches

1 assist

1 big chance created

3 interceptions

3 recoveries

2 clearances

How long will Conor Bradley and Jeremie Frimpong remain out injured?

It may not be the 28-year-old’s preferred position in the backline, but Arne Slot’s options are, quite frankly, limited at this point in time.

The Dutch head coach already told the press that Conor Bradley would be sidelined for around three weeks.

That hammer blow came at a time when Jeremie Frimpong was out of action with a hamstring injury, and it’s understood that both right-backs won’t be set to return much before the Brighton game in mid-December.

So, to be brutally honest about the squad selection realities Liverpool are facing – if Joe Gomez is fit enough to start and play the lion’s share of 90 minutes against Sunderland, Slot doesn’t have a better choice.

We certainly don’t want to lose what Szoboszlai offers in midfield (albeit the leggy Hungarian looks like he could do with a slight rest against the Black Cats).

Liverpool still need to exercise some caution with Gomez

It’s worth bearing in mind with Giovanni Leoni also out for the season (ACL injury), Liverpool’s current defensive depth is virtually non-existent.

The last thing we need is Joe Gomez picking up a long-term injury himself to limit the club to four senior defensive options.

Of course, with results having proven far from encouraging in recent weeks, Slot also can’t afford not to grasp this opportunity to close the gap to the light at the end of the tunnel (and the top four spots).

Season Joe Gomez’s injury record at Liverpool 2025/26 1 2024/25 28 2023/24 1 (virus) 2022/23 5 2021/22 9

* Joe Gomez’s injury record at Liverpool in the last five seasons (Transfermarkt)

But we appreciate that’s a mighty hard balance to strike in light of the English centre-back’s dismal injury history.

