‘Hoping to be back…’ – Liverpool given encouraging injury update as potential return date cited

Image via Liverpool FC on YouTube

Liverpool have been handed some encouraging news on the injury front on Monday.

Having been without several key players in recent games, Arne Slot now has a mostly clean bill of health in his squad, although the Reds are still without several defenders.

Giovanni Leoni will be sidelined for a number of months more after his ACL injury in the autumn, while Conor Bradley and Jeremie Frimpong are also currently unavailable, but there has been some good news on the latter.

Liverpool given encouraging injury update on Frimpong

In an article for Mail Sport on Monday evening, Lewis Steele shared an update regarding the Netherlands international.

The journalist outlined: ‘Frimpong, it is believed, is back on the grass and hoping to be back in around a fortnight, which is similar to Bradley.’

Liverpool could go from a shortage to a surplus of right-back options

Based on that timeline, Liverpool will be without the right-back duo for the next four games, but they could have one (or both) back in time to face Tottenham Hotspur on 20 December.

That position has been a problematic one for the Reds this season, with Chris Sutton labelling it a ‘mess’ and Slot frequently turning to Dominik Szoboszlai to deputise in defence, thus curtailing the Hungarian’s considerable influence in his usual midfield berth.

However, the fit-again Joe Gomez excelled on the right in the win over West Ham on Sunday and has proven beyond any doubt that he can be trusted to start, so long as he doesn’t suffer any further injury setbacks in the meantime.

The head coach might have a decision to make once Frimpong and Bradley are both available, but we’re sure he’d much rather have a pleasant selection headache than a panicked glance through his squad in search of a makeshift option in such a pivotal area of the pitch.

The Netherlands international has already has two separate injury absences in his first season at Liverpool – let’s hope that doesn’t become a recurring theme throughout his time at Anfield.

You can watch Slot’s full post-West Ham press conference via Empire of the Kop on YouTube: