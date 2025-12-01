‘That was rubbish’ – Bayern chief accuses Arne Slot of breaking promise to Wirtz in bizarre rant

(Photos by Michael Regan and Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

A key figure at Bayern Munich has accused Arne Slot of breaking promises to Florian Wirtz in an astonishing rant about the Liverpool player.

The 22-year-old joined the Reds from Bayer Leverkusen in June, having been heavily linked with a move to the Bavarian giants before ultimately opting for the Premier League champions, for whom he’s yet to score in 17 appearances.

However, the Germany international ran the show in our 2-0 victory over West Ham on Sunday and even had Jamie Carragher drawing comparisons with Kevin De Bruyne for his mastery of the ball.

Hoeness takes aim at Slot over ‘broken promises’ to Wirtz

While Wirtz continues to establish himself at Liverpool, Bayern’s honorary president Uli Hoeness was busy having a go at Slot over his apparent treatment of the Reds’ number 7.

The 73-year-old told SID (via Fabrizio Romano on X): “Slot promised Wirtz something that he’s now clearly not keeping: build a new team around him with the number 10 shirt. That was rubbish. He got the number 7 shirt, and the new team is clearly not playing around Florian Wirtz.”

Wirtz will grow into the creative heartbeat of this Liverpool side

To us, Hoeness’ rant seems quite bizarre, and maybe hints at jealousy on his part that Bayern missed out on the Germany international.

For starters, the number 10 shirt at Liverpool was already occupied by Alexis Mac Allister, and the Reds didn’t need to risk discommoding the Argentine midfielder by asking him to give up that jersey for Wirtz.

As for the accusation that LFC aren’t ‘playing around’ the 22-year-old, this is a team which has overgone a radical overhaul in the summer, with significant changes in personnel from back to front, so naturally it’ll take time for newcomers like our no.7 to strike a true chemistry with his teammates.

Even though he arrived for a nine-figure transfer fee, it would’ve been unreasonable to expect him to carry this Liverpool side immediately. From what we saw against West Ham yesterday, it looks as though that process might be developing nicely.

It’d be in Wirtz’s best interests to shut out the noise from naysayers like Hoeness and continue taking on board the advice of Slot and his coaching staff on Merseyside. Whatever number he might have on his back, the German playmaker appears more than capable of being the star turn of this LFC outfit in time.

