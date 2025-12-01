Carragher: West Ham display proves Liverpool magician is the new De Bruyne

(Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s latest away win was encouraging on the surface but the real story may be what it means for how our midfield is reshaped going forward.

Carragher compares Wirtz to De Bruyne after Liverpool display

Speaking on Super Sunday Extra Time on Sky Sports, Jamie Carragher said Florian Wirtz looked like the player we believed we were buying.

“I think it was the first sign of seeing, not just a player for Liverpool, but I said when he came in he could be a replacement for Kevin De Bruyne,” the former Reds defender said.

He added: “He didn’t lose possession often, he was very clever with the ball… 42 out of 45 [passes], which is a lot for a player who is supposed to make key passes.”

Carragher then explained why Slot used him differently against West Ham.

“When you think of De Bruyne, you think of him on the inside right position and that’s where Wirtz needs to play,” he said.

For us, the biggest takeaway was that this was exactly where the 2023/24 Bundesliga Player of the Year looked most dangerous.

That aligns with praise from Paul Gorst, who described him as “always on the move with the half-turns” during the opening half in London.

Clinton Morrison also made a similar point on Sunday afternoon, pointing out “Wirtz is the one now I’m looking at now – he’s picked up good positions”.

That matches the reality of the matchday picture, as shown in the table below.

Metric Number Minutes 75 Accurate passes 42/45 (93%) Key passes 1 Touches 52 Recoveries 3 Ground duels won 3

*Florian Wirtz vs West Ham (via Sofascore)

Liverpool face tough choices as the squad still lacks balance

Carragher warned though that this is where the challenge begins for our Arne Slot. “The make-up of the squad is not right,” he insisted.

He argued that Szoboszlai, Liverpool’s most consistent performer this season, and new signing Ekitike will be directly affected by strong performances by Wirtz and Alexander Isak.

With Slot striving to integrate so many elite additions, it means it’s impossible for the boss to keep everyone in their favoured position, playing at all and happy.

Right now, though, Wirtz’s emergence might lead to the most exciting part of our season – even if it forces difficult choices everywhere else.

