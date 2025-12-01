Joe Gomez says one key change transformed us at West Ham

Pictures via ALL RED Video

Liverpool’s weekend in London brought a small but significant shift, with a performance that quietly answered a question that has followed us for weeks.

Joe Gomez outlines foundation Liverpool needed at West Ham

Our longest-serving player made his first Premier League start of the season and spoke after the 2-0 win via ALL RED Video, offering insight into the approach that helped us finally steady the ship.

Asked what changed, Joe Gomez said: “The quality of the team is never going to just dissipate… there was definitely emphasis on trying to have a solid foundation and just trying to keep a clean sheet.”

The 28-year-old added that we relied on our attacking depth once the platform was set, saying: “We know we have so much quality going forward that things will happen, the boys will get chances and they can take them.”

That shift towards stability was a notable contrast to recent weeks, especially after Arne Slot admitted before the PSV match that picking Gomez was “a bit of a risk” given match fitness concerns and squad balance.

This weekend, however, the call to start Gomez was fully vindicated.

Liverpool rediscover balance as Gomez helps unlock key moment

The England international’s influence wasn’t only defensive.

His deliveries caused problems throughout the afternoon, and the breakthrough goal arrived directly from a long throw that eventually found Alexander Isak inside the box.

Clinton Morrison described that finish as “outstanding” and the forward’s composure was again clear at the London Stadium.

Isak’s strike was his first Premier League goal for us and it came during a game where our structure looked far more secure than at any point in the past month.

It was also the pass from our No.2 that led to Cody Gakpo’s goal, ensuring it was a brilliant day all-round for the Reds and for our longest serving player.

Gomez acknowledged the tough spell openly, saying: “There’s a massive expectation at this club… we’ve been just as disappointed as the fans.”

He added that experience brings responsibility, explaining: “Sometimes it’s a small positive comment that can just lift them [his teammates]… just knowing that I’m here for them. All of us are here for you.”

It has been almost a year since his previous league start, making this return even more symbolic.

The defender said: “I do everything I can to stay available and try and help the squad… the main thing is just us sticking together.”

The Premier League table now places us eighth, but this felt like more than a routine away win.

It felt like the first real sign that we may have found a platform and the player who provided it has been here longer than anyone.

You can watch Slot's post-West Ham press conference via Empire of the Kop on YouTube:

