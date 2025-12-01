Will Mo Salah Reach 100 Premier League Assists this Season?

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Many football analysts have already begun to ponder if Mo Salah will reach 200 Premier League goals during the 2025/26 season, a threshold that only Alan Shearer, Harry Kane and Wayne Rooney have crossed.

However, others are just as interested in the prospect of the Liverpool forward getting to 100 assists in the division. This would be a true milestone of his career, and some believe that such an accomplishment is well within his sights.

Let’s take a look at his performance levels to better assess the chances of it happening before the end of the current campaign.

Where Does Salah Currently Stand?

At present, Salah needs 10 more assists to reach 100 in the Premier League. This is certainly no mean feat, as few players can match his prowess as a creator while on the pitch.

We also should remember that, statistically speaking, the Egyptian averages 7.8 assists per Premier League season. This can be further broken down by listing the number of assists over the previous five campaigns:

2020/21: 5 assists

2021/22: 13 assists

2022/23: 12 assists

2023/24: 10 assists

2024/25: 18 assists

While this is indeed impressive, we should highlight that his performances during the current season have been less than spectacular by his standards.

Salah has four goals and two assists in the Premier League so far this term, a far cry from his previous numbers, and Graeme Souness has even suggested that the 33-year-old may now be in ‘decline’.

How Much Longer Will Salah Stay At Liverpool?

There is little doubt that Salah has been a crucial figure in the success that Liverpool have enjoyed over the past decade, especially last season when he was pivotal to their Premier League title triumph, and it can be argued that this is the main reason the Reds are hesitant to part ways with him.

Even as rumours regarding a possible departure to the Saudi Pro League refuse to disappear, it’s clear that LFC don’t want to lose their number 11. The main question involves whether the player himself may choose to seek a move away.

An Active Debate

One metric that some analysts have brought up involves the psychological pressure that Salah faces. He is well aware of the number of assists required to become a centurion in the Premier League. Could this affect the way he plays? Will he become more aggressive, or might he instead choose to adopt a more conservative approach?

However, followers may also choose to follow other potential records. These include scoring more than 200 goals, achieving the most Premier League Player of the Month awards, and racking up the highest combined tally of goal contributions during a top-flight season.

Although the jury is still out, Salah is not far away from the 100-assist mark in the English top tier. Will he reach that exalted figure before the end of this season? We’ll just have to wait and see…