‘He doesn’t even smile’ – Alexis Mac Allister discusses new teammate’s start to life at Liverpool

(Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Alexis Mac Allister has described Alexander Isak as an ‘amazing player’ following the Swede’s first Premier League goal for Liverpool.

Following his big-money move from Newcastle in the summer, Isak is yet to fully settle at Anfield and netted just his second goal for the Reds during the 2-0 defeat of West Ham on Sunday.

It was a delightful finish from the 26-year-old who has been challenged by injuries since swapping Tyneside for Merseyside.

Mac Allister, who himself has struggled for form this term, has explained he and his teammates are delighted to have the forward in a Red shirt.

“I’m really happy for him, I think he’s an amazing player, like we all know,” the World Cup winner told The Athletic. “I was joking with him because he doesn’t even smile when he scores! He’s very, very quiet, and likes to be on his own sometimes. I even spoke to him in Spanish because he (understands) it really good. We’re all happy to have him here.”

The Argentine midfielder has featured in all but two of Liverpool’s games this term but has struggled to reach the levels that he so often did last season.

He was a crucial part of our midfield as we lifted title number 20 but he, and many of Arne Slot’s squad, have been far from their best this time around.

Our No.10 insists he’s feeling good at the moment despite the Reds’ poor form and is eager to silence any doubters.

“I’ve felt good for a long time and I know that when you lose, people are going to keep talking and talking and talking but I feel good mentally and physically,” he added. “So yeah, now I just need to show it.”

Mac Allister is likely to retain his spot in the starting XI tomorrow night as Liverpool welcome Sunderland to Anfield.

The newly promoted outfit are holding their own this season – currently one point and two places above the Reds in sixth place.