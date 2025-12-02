Report: FSG connections could provide Harvey Elliott with an unorthodox January loan option

(Photos by Justin Setterfield and Jaiden Tripi/Getty Images)

With Harvey Elliott going to waste during an abortive spell at Aston Villa, could Liverpool owners FSG intervene with an unorthodox solution to the 22-year-old’s woes?

Three months after leaving Anfield on an initial loan basis – with the deal set to become permanent upon making 10 appearances for Unai Emery’s side (The Athletic) – the attacking midfielder seems unlikely to reach that threshold.

It was two months ago today that he made the most recent of his five outings for the Villans, and he hasn’t even made the bench for their last five Premier League games (Transfermarkt), albeit that he was ineligible to play against the Reds in one of those.

Liverpool ‘fuming’ over Elliott’s treatment by Emery

According to Football Insider, Liverpool chiefs are ‘fuming’ with the lack of game-time that Elliott has had at Aston Villa, and the player is also thought to be annoyed at constantly being snubbed by Emery, who publicly criticised him after one match for the Midlands club.

While LFC would be able to recall him in January, his options for the first few months of 2026 would be rather limited, having already played for the maximum permissible two clubs in his campaign, although he’d be eligible to feature for a club whose season runs on a calendar year basis and overlaps with the Premier League (e.g. MLS).

The report duly suggests the possibility of the 22-year-old being loaned to New England Revolution, who are based less than an hour from Boston, where FSG’s headquarters is based and where the Red Sox – one of the foremost teams in their sporting portfolio – are located.

Could Elliott move to the MLS for a few months in 2026?

Although Liverpool’s owners have no official ties with the Revs, the MLS club’s close proximity to Boston could perhaps prompt John Henry to try and utilise some local connections to potentially arrange a short-term loan move for Elliott to Massachusetts.

Anfield legend Steve Nicol was a long-serving head coach at New England Revolution earlier in the 21st century, so there is a small overlap between the two clubs, albeit not in any formal capacity.

West Ham are understood to be targeting a move for the 22-year-old. As explained above, though, they’d be precluded from signing him until next summer’s transfer window, and the player can’t afford to bide his time for that long if Emery has no intention of utilising him for Villa.

If the Revs are given the opportunity to sign Elliott on loan even until May or June, we’d be surprised if the club weren’t interested in exploring that possibility, provided that Liverpool could arrange to cut short his abortive spell with the Villans.

Whatever might happen for him in 2026, we just hope that he can find a settled destination where his talents are properly appreciated, which certainly hasn’t been the case for him in the Midlands thus far.

