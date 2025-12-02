Jamie Carragher makes Steven Gerrard claim & explains what Liverpool fans are ‘desperate for’

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Jamie Carragher believes Liverpool fans remain ‘desperate’ for Arne Slot to turn things around for the Reds this season and does not think Steven Gerrard is the answer to the Anfield-based outfit’s current problems.

The Premier League champions have lost nine of their last 12 games (across all competitions) but returned to winning ways on Sunday with a 2-0 defeat of West Ham in the capital.

As a result of Liverpool’s poor form the future of Slot has been questioned by some and Gerrard is one of a few names who have been tentatively linked with the job.

“No, I wouldn’t imagine,” our former No.23 told The Overlap Fan Debate (via Express) when questioned directly about speculation linking Gerrard with the role. “He’s been a manager at Villa and had great success at Rangers as well.

“He’s a legendary figure and he’s back, floating down Liverpool. I don’t think most Liverpool fans will be screaming for Steven Gerrard – everyone is desperate for it to work for Arne Slot.

“They’re on such a bad run, the flipside of that is then how long does it carry on?”.

Gerrard achieved great success during his time in charge of Glasgow Rangers.

The Scouser guided the Gers to their first league title in a decade during his time at Ibrox and prevented bitter rivals Celtic from winning an historic 10-in-a-row.

When our former No. 8 made the switch to the Midlands to take charge of Aston Villa however, it appeared to be a step too far too soon for the 45-year-old.

Gerrard lasted just shy of a year in charge of Villa and has since managed Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq Club but is currently out of a job.

He was reportedly close to returning to Rangers in October this year before pulling out due to the timing and the speed of the process being rushed.

If our former skipper is ever to take charge of the club then of course he would have the full backing of all Kopites – but as things stand Slot has full support from the board and fans as he attempts to boost us back up the table before Christmas.