Ex-Anfield favourite ‘intends to leave’ his current club just a few months after Liverpool exit

One player who departed Liverpool in the summer is reportedly seeking to move on from his current club after only a matter of months.

A week before the start of the Reds’ Premier League title defence, Darwin Nunez ended his three-year stay on Merseyside by joining Al-Hilal, where he’s since scored five goals in 11 matches.

However, reports from South America have claimed that the 26-year-old is already looking for a way out of the Saudi Pro League outfit.

Nunez reportedly seeking an exit from Al-Hilal

According to Argentine outlet Olé, the ex-Liverpool striker – who appeared to show support for his former teammates on social media last week – ‘intends to leave’ Al-Hilal just four months after his move to Riyadh.

The report claims that Nunez ‘was offered’ to River Plate, although there has been no progress made beyond an initial phone call.

The hierarchy at the Buenos Aires giants are seemingly set to grant head coach Marcelo Gallardo a sizeable transfer budget in 2026, with a centre-forward expected to be among the positions targeted.

Nunez appears to be unsettled since leaving Liverpool

Whilst it might be best to take these reports with a pinch of salt until they’re corroborated by more trusted sources, it’s still surprising to hear that the Uruguay striker already seems to be seeking an exit from Al-Hilal.

Although Nunez’s season has been interrupted by minor injury problems, he’s still been a regular starter under Simone Inzaghi, which wasn’t the case at Liverpool last term – he started just eight matches in our triumphant Premier League campaign.

The 26-year-old has already been employed by five different clubs in his professional career – each one in a different country – and his three years at Anfield is the longest he’s spent at any one team, with the forward leading a nomadic footballing existence.

The Uruguayan could be infuriating at times for the Reds, missing chances he’d be fully expected to score, but he also showed his capability for an expertly-taken finish and was never anything less than wholeheartedly committed when wearing the Liver bird on his chest.

If Nunez is unsettled in Saudi Arabia, hopefully he can soon find somewhere that he truly feels at home and go on to enjoy a prosperous career in addition to the trophies he won at Liveprool.

