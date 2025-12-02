Liverpool handed significant Mo Salah boost ahead of upcoming AFCON absence

(Photo by Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images)

Liverpool will soon lose Mo Salah to international duty for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), but they’ll be able to keep him for longer than originally earmarked.

Egypt coach Hossam Hassan has been hoping to assemble his squad as early as this week ahead of the tournament in Morocco, with the Pharaohs’ first match pitting them against Zimbabwe three days before Christmas.

The Reds winger had been intending to speak with his national team boss to allow him to remain with his club until after our fixture against Brighton on Saturday week, and it now look as though he’ll be available for the Seagulls’ visit to Anfield.

On what date will Liverpool be obliged to release Salah for AFCON?

As per Mail Sport, FIFA have granted clubs an additional seven days to retain their players prior to AFCON, with the release date now set for 15 December rather than next Monday, as originally intended.

It means that Liverpool are entitled to keep hold of Salah for their next four matches, including the Champions League visit to Inter Milan and the aforementioned Premier League clash at home to Fabian Hurzeler’s side.

Liverpool will be glad to have Salah to call upon until Monday week

The Reds’ 2-0 victory at West Ham on Sunday turned out to be a sort of dress rehearsal for life without their number 11 while he’s away at AFCON, with the winger an unused substitute at the London Stadium.

Arne Slot’s side coped just fine without him on the day as they claimed a deserved and controlled win, proving that they can turn in strong performances without the Egyptian to call upon.

Nonetheless, for all the criticism that Salah has taken this season, he’s still Liverpool’s joint-second top scorer with five goals, and a player of his experience and proven star quality will certainly be missed in tough away trips to Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal while he’s away in Morocco.

At least we’ll have him for the visit to the San Siro next week and the always fiendish Brighton on 13 December. Even if he doesn’t start in those games, being able to call upon him if needed will have the head coach resting a little easier, particularly if other forwards pick up injuries in the meantime.

