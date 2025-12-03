Slot warns Liverpool fans the standard must rise after West Ham victory

(Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Liverpool return to Anfield tonight aiming to continue the momentum from Sunday’s 2-0 win at West Ham, but Arne Slot has made it clear that the recent victory is only a first step towards restoring the level of performance we expect.

Slot stresses importance of maintaining Liverpool’s standard

In his notes for the official matchday programme via Liverpoolfc.com, Slot acknowledged that the Reds’ last two matches at home had fallen short of the club’s usual standard.

“Without wishing to dwell too much on those matches, this is clearly something that we don’t just want to change, we need to change,” he wrote.

Slot emphasised that maintaining the club’s standard is not just about results but about giving ourselves the best chance to win.

“The word ‘standard’ is key in this. It is about the level that we set ourselves last season and the expectations that the club has set for itself for many, many years previously.”

While the West Ham win was a positive sign, the Dutchman stressed that there is no room for complacency.

“We do not get to believe that a corner has been turned or that a recovery is under way. We have to remain humble, work hard and continue to fight,” Slot said.

Liverpool fans praised as Reds prepare for Sunderland test

Slot also took the opportunity to thank the travelling support after the London win, highlighting the role fans play during challenging periods.

His earlier comments after West Ham spoke volumes about the connection between the squad and supporters: “It says a lot about the club and about the fans that they were not only supportive of me but for our whole team,” he said.

The 47-year-old also offered injury updates on his squad ahead of Sunderland, confirming the team remains strong despite a few absentees.

With Conor Bradley recently returning to training and Jeremie Frimpong expected back soon, Slot has reduced options for right-back.

Meanwhile, he will look to build on the disciplined performance at the London Stadium, where the Reds kept a clean sheet and scored two well-taken goals from Alexander Isak and Cody Gakpo.

Tonight’s clash with Regis Le Bris’ side is another chance to demonstrate that Liverpool’s standards remain high, as we aim to climb back up the Premier League table and continue our title defence.

Slot’s message is clear: Anfield must be a place where opponents fear and fans’ loyalty will be repaid with performances.

