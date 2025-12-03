Jamie Carragher absolutely loved what one Liverpool player did in lead-up to Reds’ equaliser

Image via Sky Sports

Jamie Carragher was keen to praise one Liverpool player for his role in the Reds’ equaliser against Sunderland at Anfield.

Arne Slot’s side were staring down the barrel of yet another home defeat when Chemsdine Talbi opened the scoring midway through the second half, but the champions fought back to claim a point against the impressive visitors.

Having won possession near the corner flag, Curtis Jones instigated a passage of play which eventually led to him threading a pass into Florian Wirtz, who shifted the ball onto his left foot and fired past Robin Roefs for the leveller.

The Premier League officially credited it as a Nordi Mukiele own goal, with the German harshly having what would’ve been his first Liverpool goal taken off him.

Carragher praises Jones for his role in Liverpool equaliser

Nevertheless, Carragher (who was on co-commentary for Sky Sports) praised the efforts of his fellow Scouser in the lead-up to the Reds equaliser.

He said (via BBC Sport): “That’s what you need to do, be more aggressive, be on the front foot; and that all came from Curtis Jones.”

Jones was crucial in Liverpool earning a point

Just as Wirtz was harshly denied what should rightfully be his first Liverpool goal, Jones had what would’ve been a tremendous assist taken off him by certain spoilsports within the Premier League.

The 24-year-old did brilliantly to win the ball in the first place and spark the move which ultimately led to the equaliser, and it’s that work out of possession which’ll delight Arne Slot every bit as much as the heroic block from Federico Chiesa in stoppage time to deny Sunderland a late winner.

The Reds’ number 17 came on for Joe Gomez to do a job as a makeshift right-back, and the substitution was ultimately justified as the Toxteth native provided the champions with a greater attacking threat as they sought to stave off defeat.

Jones may have been a substitute more often than a starter this season, but his vital contribution in his half-hour on the pitch tonight could potentially see him brought into the line-up against Leeds on Saturday, particularly with that being Liverpool’s third match in seven days.

The praise from Carragher was wholly merited.

You can view Jones’ role in the Liverpool equaliser below, via @SkySportsPL on X: