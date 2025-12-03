(Video) Federico Chiesa heroically saves Liverpool’s blushes with James Milner-esque rescue act

Image via @Premiertina_ on X

Federico Chiesa was Liverpool’s hero against Sunderland on Wednesday night…but not in the way that you might think.

The Italian forward was summoned from the bench with five minutes of normal time remaining as the Reds went in search of a late winner, having levelled through a Florian Wirtz strike that the Premier League officially credited as a Nordi Mukiele own goal.

The game was on a knife edge during seven minutes of stoppage time, with the home side laying siege to the Black Cats’ goal, but there was almost a last-gasp sting in the tail for Arne Slot’s men.

Chiesa rescues a point for Liverpool with heroic clearance

The ever-alert Robin Roefs spotted Wilson Isidor in acres of space in the Liverpool half of the pitch and picked him out with a searching kickout.

Other than Alisson Becker, the last man back for the Reds wasn’t a defender – it was Chiesa, who sprinted towards the Sunderland attacker but was unable to catch him.

The Frenchman rounded the LFC goalkeeper and must’ve thought he only had to roll the ball into an empty net to win the match for the visitors, but the Italy international heroically nudged it into the Brazilian’s grateful arms to ensure that the spoils would be shared.

Chiesa heroics were reminiscent of Milner in 2020

It was in that very same goalmouth that James Milner raced back with every last sinew to produce an incredible goalline clearance in stoppage time when Liverpool defeated Bournemouth 2-1 in March 2020 (our last Premier League game before the season paused due to COVID).

Chiesa’s Superman impression in the closing minutes tonight was reminiscent of our former vice-captain, and whilst the draw was still a frustrating result for the champions, the 28-year-old salvaged it from being a disastrous one.

That is why, no matter how many rumours might do the rounds about a return to Italy due to his lack of starts at Anfield, the Reds’ number 14 can’t be allowed to leave the club in January.

His value to the squad and his commitment to the badge make him a vital player for Liverpool, and while his heroic intervention tonight mightn’t have sparked the same celebrations as his late strike against Bournemouth in August, it was no less important.

Given our struggles since the opening night of the season, it was perhaps even more crucial than that strike against the Cherries four months ago.

You can view Chiesa’s goalline clearance below, taken from ESPN’s match coverage and shared via @Premiertina_ on X: