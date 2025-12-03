Ex-Liverpool forward questions how much Van Dijk can take as Jones steps up

(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

The growing debate around leadership at Liverpool has taken another twist as the discussion continues ahead of a crucial Anfield night.

Heskey highlights growing importance of Jones in leadership debate

Speaking on BBC Radio Merseyside, Emile Heskey suggested our current squad lacks the type of experienced voices he once relied on at Anfield.

The former England international said: “Everyone has fallen on the goalkeeper [Alisson] and Virgil [van Dijk] but they need more.”

He then referenced his own era of dressing-room figures, noting: “We were lucky when I was playing, we had Steven [Gerrard], Carra [Jamie Carragher].”

Heskey’s view comes at a time when the 24-year-old Scouser’s development has been under the spotlight.

The midfielder has become a talking point ever since his passionate words after the PSV defeat, when he admitted: “I’m at the point now where I don’t have the words… we’re always going to fight and try and get this team back to where it needs to be.”

That raw honesty showed a side of Jones that Liverpool supporters have rarely seen expressed so openly.

Heskey also highlighted this rise, saying: “Curtis Jones is quite a young lad still, but he’s still stepping up to be a leader.”

That aligns with recent national team reports too. Lewis Steele wrote that Thomas Tuchel wants discussions with the No.17 soon and that “he is on the list of those for Tuchel to call in the coming weeks.”

Both moments underline how the Toxteth-born midfielder is beginning to gather influence for both club and country.

Why Jones stepping up matters ahead of Sunderland test

As we prepare for Sunderland, the leadership narrative becomes even more relevant.

Heskey warned that relying too heavily on our captain could become a problem, saying: “Virgil has taken a lot on… he needs help as well along that way.”

That responsibility may increasingly fall on players like Jones, especially given the importance of tonight’s fixture.

The Opta supercomputer makes us 68.7% favourites to beat Regis Le Bris’ side, but the same preview noted Sunderland are unbeaten away this season and have kept matches tight.

With our only major absentees being in defence, Jones may again be central to driving intensity in midfield.

He has also been pushing to impress Arne Slot and strengthen his case for a World Cup call-up from Tuchel, with both managers looking for players who can influence games on and off the ball.

And with a win potentially taking us back into the Champions League places if other results fall our way, leadership on the pitch becomes crucial.

Heskey appears convinced our young midfielder is ready for that responsibility – now the challenge is showing it again under the lights at Anfield.

