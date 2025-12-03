Liverpool told they’ve signed a ‘very, very good player’; Florian Wirtz likes playing with him

(Photos by Carl Recine & Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Florian Wirtz has praised Alexander Isak’s goalscoring ability, describing the Sweden international as a ‘very, very good player’.

The remarks come ahead of Liverpool’s upcoming Premier League clash with Regis Le Bris’ over-performing Sunderland outfit.

The Reds’ summer signing from Newcastle United registered his first English top-flight goal with Arne Slot’s men at the weekend in a 2-0 win over West Ham.

Florian Wirtz praises Alexander Isak after West Ham win

Wirtz hailed Isak as a ‘very good goalscorer’ after registering his second goal (in all competitions) of the 2025/26 season.

“I’m really happy for him. He’s a very, very good player and a very good goalscorer,” the Germany international told the club’s official website.

“So, I hope it’s the first of many, and I’m really happy for him.”

Alexander Isak stats vs West Ham 7.3/10 rating 1 goal 1.28 xGOT (expected goals on target) 3 shots (2 on target) 1 big chance missed 2/3 ground duels won

* Alexander Isak’s stats vs West Ham (Sofascore)

Liverpool fans will be hoping that Sunday’s trip to the London Stadium was a transformative one, not only for the side as a whole, but also for their two record-breaking summer signings.

Whilst there was still evidence of the former Magpies hitman having not yet fully acclimatised to his teammates, the clash marked an important step in the right direction.

Critically, it was encouraging to see Alexander Isak’s forward runs help create space for Florian Wirtz to exploit in and around the final third.

Even more encouragingly, there were hints of a mutually beneficial relationship of sorts being formed between striker and playmaker, with the latter almost setting up an opener around the 15th minute.

Isak will be a success at Liverpool

Much in a similar vein to Wirtz, our number nine hasn’t exactly been afforded the most gentle of acclimatisation periods on Merseyside.

He’s joined a Liverpool side very much in mourning in the summer transfer window. Not to mention one that has looked somewhat dysfunctional, but for fleeting moments in the campaign.

Ultimately, Isak’s numbers still speak for themselves, with over 50 goals plundered in the Premier League so far.

Alexander Isak’s stats 92 games 55 goals 11 assists 105.37 minutes per goal contribution

* Alexander Isak’s all-time stats in the Premier League (Transfermarkt)

Will Isak start against Sunderland?

If there weren’t an ongoing question about the Swede’s fitness levels, we’d suspect he’d very much be in line to start against the Black Cats.

However, having played only a handful of days ago, we suspect Arne Slot will opt to throw Hugo Ekitike into the mix and save Isak for a second-half cameo.

