‘That is a bold call’ – Journalist taken aback by Slot decision ahead of Liverpool v Sunderland

Arne Slot has opted mostly for continuity when selecting the Liverpool starting XI to face Sunderland at Anfield tonight.

The line-up shows just one change from the team which began the 2-0 win away to West Ham on Sunday, with Andy Robertson coming in for Milos Kerkez at left-back.

It means that, for the second match in a row, Mo Salah has to be content with a place on the substitutes’ bench, with Dominik Szoboszlai instead getting the nod to start on the right-hand side of attack.

Salah omission raises a few eyebrows

When the Liverpool starting XI was confirmed 75 minutes before kick-off, the Reds’ number 11 was conspicuous by his absence once again, and his omission raised a few eyebrows among the press pack at Anfield.

Theo Squires wrote on the Liverpool Echo‘s live matchday blog: “Good to see Isak and Wirtz both keep their places, but that is a bold call from Arne Slot to bench Mohamed Salah again – especially after leaving him unused at West Ham.

“I’d have recalled him, for what it’s worth, but there is no escaping the fact that he has not been at his best this season.”

Is it the right call from Slot?

With Salah not even summoned from the bench at the London Stadium, and Liverpool playing the second of four matches in 10 days tonight, it might seem a little surprising that the 33-year-old hasn’t been recalled to the starting XI.

However, Slot is clearly quite satisfied with the line-up that he chose against West Ham, and having secured an overdue victory with a solid team performance, the Reds boss has understandably opted for continuity.

The Dutchman might also be casting one eye towards the Africa Cup of Nations later this month, with the Egyptian winger due to jet off for the tournament in Morocco on Monday week, and the head coach may want another sneak preview of life without our number 11 over the festive period.

If Liverpool are chasing the game against Sunderland beyond the 60-minute mark, we might well see Salah brought on at that point. He hasn’t been a substitute for us that often, but he has previous for making an impact off the bench, famously coming on to score a hat-trick in a 7-1 drubbing of Rangers three years ago.

Slot hasn’t been afraid to take Paul Merson’s advice and overlook the 33-year-old’s legendary reputation and bench him again for tonight’s match, but we suspect the winger might just have a point to prove to his boss if he’s summoned tonight!