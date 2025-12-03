Former Red urges Liverpool to cash in as big Salah question suddenly looms

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Big decisions often arrive long before you plan for them, and the latest discussion around Salah feels like another moment where Liverpool are being pushed into a debate we didn’t start.

Former Liverpool defender says selling Salah makes sense

Steve Nicol told ESPN FC that if a major offer arrives, “yes. Why wouldn’t you? Why wouldn’t you?” when asked whether Liverpool should sell Salah in January.

The 63-year-old added that “there’s only one place he’s going to go because nobody else is going to pay him what he’s getting”, making it clear he sees the Saudi Pro League as the only realistic destination.

Nicol also suggested that an unexpected bid could still tempt us, saying: “If somebody comes in and offers you £50m he might still be worth £50 or £60m to the Saudis. So, why wouldn’t you take it?”

His argument arrives at a moment where some commentators have been unusually forceful about our No.11, especially after the weekend’s win without him.

Paul Merson has already said that Slot should keep the Egyptian on the bench after the West Ham victory, stating that “Salah needs to be on the bench to get back to his best”.

That sentiment contrasts sharply with the defence offered by Wes Brown, who said the forward “is still dangerous when he gets the ball at any time” and insisted that questioning his quality “is not on”.

Those two views provide natural tension, which is why Nicol’s transfer-focused take has added even more noise.

Why the timing of the Salah debate feels off for Liverpool

We just watched the reigning champions produce one of their most controlled away performances of the season, and yet the discussion still circles back to our record scorer under Slot.

The issue now is AFCON.

We know a long spell without him is coming, and that makes dropping, sidelining or selling him feel like a needless escalation at a moment where continuity is everything.

Liverpool have already faced an uncomfortable spotlight on criticism of the Egyptian this season.

Seeing as he has scored eight goals in his last seven Premier League games against promoted sides and with Sunderland at Anfield next, that matters.

Nicol may believe moving on “eventually” is unavoidable, but pushing for it now ignores what we actually need on the pitch this week.

Because with Champions League places in reach again, Liverpool must choose stability over drama and this sudden rush to sell Salah feels like the opposite.

