Van Dijk singles out Liverpool teammate after West ham domination

Our Premier League campaign may have had a rocky spell, but Liverpool’s 2-0 win over West Ham offered a glimpse of how we can bounce back.

Virgil van Dijk has now been quick to highlight key performances from the match, in his matchday programme notes via Liverpoolfc.com.

Van Dijk praises Gomez for outstanding first league start

The Dutchman was full of praise for Joe Gomez, who made his first league start of the season against the Hammers.

“I’d also like to mention Joe Gomez, on what was his first league start of the season.

“I have said many times previously that in order to be successful, we are going to need everybody to be ready to play their part, whether it’s from the start or off the bench.

“I thought Joey was outstanding on the day, so big credit to him,” Van Dijk wrote.

Gomez produced a composed performance, contributing an assist and completing 87% of his passes while making three interceptions and two clearances (via Sofascore).

His defensive reliability, combined with the occasional forward thrust, offered a reassuring presence at the back.

His performance caught the eye of Don Hutchison who said Gomez “Without being flashy, Joe Gomez just came in and played his role as a defender and right-back” in his post-match comments.

This form reinforces why Arne Slot continues to rely on players ready to step up, making it likely he will be given the nod against Sunderland tonight.

Leadership through recognition and lifting teammates

Van Dijk’s leadership extends beyond his own play.

The 34-year-old also highlighted Alexander Isak in the programme, noting the striker’s hard work behind the scenes and the quality he brings up front – showcasing Van Dijk’s commitment to encouraging teammates in all areas of the pitch.

The win against West Ham not only marked a return to form but also showcased Van Dijk’s influence in guiding the team.

Recognising contributions from players like Gomez reinforces a culture where everyone knows their role and the value of their performance is appreciated.

As we look ahead to the Sunderland clash, having our core leaders in the right mindset could prove decisive.

You can watch Slot’s post-West Ham press conference via Empire of the Kop on YouTube:

