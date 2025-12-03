Van Dijk warns Liverpool must follow up West Ham win with hard work tonight

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

There is a renewed sense of purpose in the Liverpool camp as we prepare to host Sunderland at Anfield this evening, following a morale-boosting 2-0 victory at West Ham United on Sunday.

Van Dijk on building momentum after West Ham win

Virgil van Dijk has highlighted the importance of consistency as we look to turn a positive result into sustained form.

“There’s nothing in football like that winning feeling and having taken a step in the right direction down at West Ham on Sunday, we are determined to build on that,” the Dutchman wrote in his official matchday programme notes via Liverpoolfc.com.

Our captain also underlined the value of hard work and unity, adding, “Whether you are in a good moment or a not-so-good moment, it always comes back to the same things: hard work and togetherness.

“If you give everything and if you do it as a team, the rewards will come sooner or later.”

Van Dijk praised key contributions in London, particularly Alexander Isak, who opened his Premier League account for the Reds.

“Alex has not had the easiest time since joining, but he has been working extremely hard behind the scenes, and we know the quality he possesses.

“He is a clinical finisher, and hopefully that was the first of many league goals in a Liverpool shirt.”

This sharing of praise and togetherness echoes comments from Emile Heskey, who noted Van Dijk’s weight of leadership and how much it lifts those around him.

Preparing for Sunderland at Anfield

Tonight’s clash presents a test for us to follow up the weekend success and reclaim momentum in the Premier League.

Van Dijk urged focus on fundamentals: competing, running hard, and defending as a team. “Our last two games at Anfield were extremely disappointing, and we can’t ignore that.

“We know that you deserve a lot better than what you saw against Nottingham Forest and PSV Eindhoven, and that is what we intend to show you tonight.”

With Arne Slot stressing the importance of maintaining standards and avoiding complacency, the captain’s message is clear: it’s about hard work, togetherness, and translating the positive energy from West Ham into consistent results.

Sunderland arrive in good form after promotion, but history and home advantage favour us.

Liverpool fans will be hoping Van Dijk and the squad can turn this early December night into another step forward in our campaign.

