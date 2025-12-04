Pundit puts pressure on Slot as Chiesa debate intensifies

(Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Performances often shape debates in ways managers can’t control, and that has certainly been the case at Liverpool after another laboured outing at Anfield.

Slot faces questions over Liverpool selection calls

Adebayo Akinfenwa took to X to share his frustration with how our boss is using Federico Chiesa, saying: “I gotta say this, Slot really must dislike Chiesa cause it seems like there is nothing he can do to get more playing time, & It’s a shame cause he seems like he epitomises the Liverpool way.”

His remarks came less just after the Italy international produced the most important contribution of our 1-1 draw with Sunderland, racing back in stoppage time to clear Wilson Isidor’s shot off the line when we were seconds away from another home defeat.

Few supporters would claim our No.14 is our best player, but nobody who watched that moment could deny how much he gives us when he steps onto the pitch.

The former Juventus winger has played limited minutes this season, and while some of that could stem from fitness management, the conversation around his involvement is growing louder.

As Akinfenwa hinted, Chiesa’s cameos suggest he deserves more opportunities, especially with Liverpool struggling to find rhythm and identity during this difficult run of form.

Why Slot may ease mounting pressure by trusting Chiesa more

Sunderland fully deserved the point, though both teams relied on a fortunate deflections in order to score.

With Alexander Isak barely involved and our frontline short of ideas, it was again the hard-running Italian who prevented a last-minute disaster.

Chiesa has also shown his character off the pitch.

Speaking to The Guardian before facing Palace in the League Cup, the 28-year-old dismissed long-term concerns around the squad and said: “We have players that are world class… we’re going to answer them with high intensity and winning duels.”

That professional mindset is why many feel he embodies the values we want during testing spells.

Pressure is coming from all angles for Slot, especially with Leeds and Inter Milan on the horizon, but giving Chiesa more minutes may help him stabilise the situation.

His effort, team-first mentality and big-moment interventions continue to provide the kind of example the rest of the side could use right now and Akinfenwa is far from the only one pointing it out.

You can watch Slot’s post-Sunderland press conference via Empire of the Kop on YouTube:

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile