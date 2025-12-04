Slot fires back in firm response to Anfield losing its ‘fear factor’

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Performances often invite awkward debates, and our latest home setback has pushed Liverpool back into the spotlight for reasons that go far beyond a single result.

Slot pushes back against claim Liverpool have lost Anfield advantage

Speaking via Liverpoolfc.com after our 1-1 draw with Sunderland, Arne Slot was asked whether Anfield was losing its fear factor, and his answer left no room for doubt.

“No, not Anfield. For sure,” he said when pushed on whether opponents feel more confident visiting Merseyside.

The Dutchman accepted that teams “think they can get a result” but dismissed the idea that Sunderland grew stronger in the game.

“I don’t completely agree with you that they grew into the game because I think throughout the whole second half there was only one team that had the ball and only one team that was playing on one half,” he explained.

Slot argued that Sunderland’s threat came only through dead-ball moments, adding: “We had to defend three or four times a set-piece and a throw-in and a corner kick…

“They have shown this season that they are a threat in set-pieces. The good thing for us is we didn’t concede from a set-piece.”

His comments follow a difficult run at home, with just one win in our last four matches at Anfield.

Why Slot is defending his team as Sunderland questions grow

Results have opened the door for outside scrutiny, especially after Regis Le Bris admitted his side were “maybe a bit surprised to have controlled the game,” adding his players felt it was “possible to score” at Anfield.

That assessment naturally echoes Jamie Carragher’s blunt verdict during commentary on Talbi’s opener, when he said “Liverpool have been awful” and criticised Virgil van Dijk for how the goal was defended.

Trai Hume hit the bar and Omar Alderete struck the post before Chemsdine Talbi’s shot deflected off our No.4 and beat Alisson – showcasing how many chances the away team had.

We eventually levelled when Florian Wirtz’s effort took a huge touch off Nordi Mukiele, with the German playmaker only denied a cleaner finish by the deflection.

Even then, we were forced to rely on Federico Chiesa’s remarkable stoppage-time clearance to avoid defeat, underlining how little margin for error remains for the reigning champions.

Slot knows the table does not lie, with Liverpool sat eighth and needing an immediate reaction against Leeds before travelling to Inter Milan.

And while the head coach insists Anfield remains a fortress, the only way to silence the suggestions otherwise is for us to start proving it again.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile