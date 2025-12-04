Sturridge questions calls around Salah as he tells Liverpool what really matters

Pictures via Sky Sports

The long-term picture around Liverpool’s attack continues to dominate discussion even if the short-term details tell a very different story.

Sturridge pushes back on Salah criticism

Daniel Sturridge offered a strong defence of Mo Salah on Sky Sports as the scrutiny around our No.11 intensified following another reduced role.

The former Anfield forward said: “We talk about stats and numbers. That’s what he’s known for. Has he delivered those this season? No, he hasn’t. But nobody else has either,” pointing out that judging the Egyptian in isolation ignores the wider form of the team.

He added: “Mo has delivered that since he’s joined the football club. This is the first season where we can question him. I’m not quite sure that Mohamed Salah is the reason Liverpool aren’t winning.”

Sturridge stressed that the 33-year-old still “hurts” when performances dip and dismissed the idea that the club is anywhere near a moment of definitive decision-making.

His verdict arrives at a time when others have pushed for drastic calls, with Steve Nicol arguing that Liverpool “should sell Salah in January and use the money to buy his replacement,” a stance that felt extremely reactive even before the Sunderland result.

The context matters though, because Salah has played only 45 minutes across the last two fixtures while Hugo Ekitike has played 38 but nobody is talking about that, showing how exaggerated some of the reaction has become.

Why the Salah debate misses the bigger Liverpool story

Rotation is essential during a congested period, especially when the winger heads to AFCON soon and we must prepare for life without him.

This is why Sturridge’s insistence that “the club can turn it around in terms of performances and I think Salah can turn it around” carries weight, because it recognises the stability needed at a time when some voices have rushed to extremes.

His defence also echoes the “bold call” highlighted in Theo Squires’ live blog when Salah’s omission at Anfield “raised a few eyebrows,” again underscoring how every selection decision around the Egyptian is magnified beyond reason.

In truth, the winger’s age, minutes and form justify careful management, not sweeping conclusions.

Football has become too knee-jerk, and this is another example of noise outrunning logic.

We know our No.11 will be back to his best and when that happens, Liverpool’s level will rise with him.

You can watch Slot’s post-Sunderland press conference via Empire of the Kop on YouTube:

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile