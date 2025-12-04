Former club chief argues Van Dijk is being exposed by teammates as debate intensifies

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s defensive discussion refuses to slow down, even if the evidence suggests a far more complex picture than some are making out.

MacAnthony argues Van Dijk scrutiny ignores wider Liverpool problems

Darragh MacAnthony told Sky Sports News that too much focus is being placed on Virgil van Dijk individually, insisting that our captain is “dealing with a lot around him” during a difficult spell.

The former Peterborough owner highlighted the build-up to Sunderland’s opener, saying: “What we’re not focusing on there is Konate before that, he’s like Bambi on ice trying to win a header.”

He added that the Dutchman was “making up for Konate’s mistake” before giving the ball away in a moment of panic.

MacAnthony stressed that the 34-year-old “hasn’t been perfect,” but made it clear that the circumstances around him matter as much as the errors themselves.

That point felt especially relevant given that Sunderland repeatedly cut through us, long before the crucial deflection off our No.4 for their goal.

Steve Nicol heaped criticism on our captain against Sunderland for “getting absolutely everything wrong,” it’s clear that plenty of voices are happy to pin the entire situation on one man.

Jamie Carragher’s co-commentary highlighted how Van Dijk’s defensive efforts for the goal summed up our performance on the night, only strengthening this narrative further.

But as MacAnthony said, “it’s very easy to kick a player when they’re down.”

Why the Salah debate also reflects Liverpool’s wider situation

The scrutiny also mirrors the noise around Salah, who has played only 45 minutes across West Ham and Sunderland yet has generated far more headlines than the wider team performance.

Rotation is unavoidable, especially with the Egyptian heading to AFCON soon, and our No.11 has been managed with that in mind.

Meanwhile, at the back, the captain has played with a different right-back one week, a different left-back the next, an injured goalkeeper, and a partner who, as MacAnthony put it, “would probably have been dropped already” if options were deeper.

The midfield in front of them has also failed to close down effectively, leaving every defender exposed in transition.

MacAnthony concluded: “This is an overall bigger issue since the summer,” and it is difficult to argue with that assessment.

We know our leader has been world-class for years, and a tough moment does not change that.

You can watch Slot’s post-Sunderland press conference via Empire of the Kop on YouTube:

