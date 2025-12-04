BBC voice points to key Liverpool moment and it centres on Chiesa

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

The wider direction of our season continues to be debated even though small details on the pitch are beginning to tell a more encouraging story.

BBC reporter highlights Chiesa moment

Ian Kennedy of BBC Sport argued that sometimes a campaign hinges on moments that “flick a switch from off to on,” using Federico Chiesa’s stoppage-time chase and clearance against Sunderland as an example.

Speaking on BBC Radio Merseyside, the reporter suggested that the Italian’s last-ditch intervention might be the incident that helps Liverpool rediscover confidence after a bruising run.

His point was grounded in the fact that we have barely been able to rescue anything recently, with nine defeats in twelve matches before the win at West Ham, making a late draw feel almost alien.

Kennedy added that if we can pick something up at Leeds and stretch this unbeaten run, “even with the odd draw,” belief can return both individually and collectively.

That theme echoed the player’s own outlook last month when the 28-year-old dismissed fears about long-term weaknesses and said “winning brings winning” before our Carabao Cup meeting with Palace, underlining the mentality he brings.

The winger has never claimed to be Liverpool’s best footballer, but few can question his willingness to work for us, especially in a team currently crying out for energy and conviction.

Why Chiesa deserves more from Slot

It was clear how vital that clearance was after Sunderland controlled long spells and threatened a late winner through Wilson Isidor, before Chiesa raced the length of the pitch to bail us out.

Those types of moments feel symbolic at a time when our boss is under pressure from every angle.

It also strengthens the argument that the former Juventus forward merits more minutes, particularly when his cameos have consistently injected intensity into lifeless performances.

Some of the selection decisions may stem from fitness management, but it still feels harsh that Arne Slot has not used him more frequently given the limited sparks we have produced.

With confidence fragile and results inconsistent, rewarding players who give everything for the shirt is one route our head coach can take to relieve some of the scrutiny.

And as Kennedy suggested, sometimes a season shifts because of one moment.

If Liverpool do kick on from here, we may look back and say that Chiesa – with one lung-busting chase on a cold Merseyside night – lit the fuse.

