Carragher: Slot must beat Leeds to save his job at Liverpool

Pressure is never far away in elite football and Liverpool’s latest setback has ensured the conversation around Anfield is heading in only one direction this week.

Carragher’s warning as Liverpool stumble towards Leeds test

Jamie Carragher said last week that Arne Slot was entering a decisive period, with The Telegraph publishing the former centre-back’s strongest comments yet.

“Arne Slot has a week to save his job,” he wrote, before adding: “Anything fewer than seven points will make an already unacceptable situation untenable.”

We already have four from the first two fixtures after beating West Ham and stumbling to a 1-1 draw with Sunderland, meaning Saturday’s trip to Leeds has become the defining part of that equation.

The Sky Sports pundit argued that Liverpool “cannot sustain the drop in standards witnessed over the past three months,” noting how much that would hurt “everyone connected with my old club.”

His warning lands against the backdrop of a performance that raised concerns across the board, typified when Chemsdine Talbi’s effort deflected off Virgil van Dijk and past Alisson.

Carragher was equally sharp during commentary on that moment, saying Liverpool had been “awful” and highlighting how “Van Dijk turns his back”.

The issues went beyond a single goal, however, as Regis Le Bris also explained Sunderland were “maybe a bit surprised to have controlled the game,” a remark that underlined why the pressure is now intensifying on the reigning champions.

Why the Leeds trip shapes Liverpool’s immediate future

Slot has built up vast credit after delivering the Premier League title last season, and Carragher himself pointed to the club’s long-held reluctance to dismiss successful managers.

He referenced the lineage from Shankly to Klopp, highlighting how those figures all left on their own terms, and suggested it once looked certain that the Dutchman would follow a similar path after his triumphant first campaign.

But the former England defender also added that “now, just six months later, he is hanging on,” a line that frames the magnitude of Saturday’s match at Elland Road.

A win would stabilise us and keep pace with the top six, while anything else would leave the situation open to interpretation from supporters, pundits and the wider football world.

Carragher has not called for a dismissal, yet outlined seven points were needed to save Slot’s job – with four on the board, it’ll be interesting to see what the Scouser thinks if we don’t win on Saturday.

The clear implication is that our standards must immediately return to those of last season if we are to reassert control over the narrative and our league position.

Whether the trip to Leeds becomes a turning point or another chapter in a difficult run will depend entirely on how we respond when the pressure is at its fiercest.

