Redknapp claims Liverpool decision on Salah could “end badly” under Slot

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Results always bring scrutiny, and Liverpool’s latest setback has once again placed one of our most important players at the centre of a national debate.

Salah discussion reignites as Redknapp questions Liverpool approach

Jamie Redknapp suggested on Sky Sports that Mo Salah “won’t accept being a bit-part player,” adding that the situation “won’t end well” if the Egyptian feels undervalued.

His comments arrived after our 1-1 draw with Sunderland, where our No.11 was introduced from the bench in place of Cody Gakpo at half time.

The former midfielder believes the 33-year-old still expects to be “front and centre,” and that reducing his role could cause friction in the coming months.

But while Redknapp’s view has sparked predictable noise, the reality is far more measured from a Liverpool perspective.

Rotation has been necessary, Slot is managing minutes carefully across a relentless schedule that includes Leeds and Inter Milan ending a run of four games in 10 days.

The wider argument also ignores what the forward has consistently shown across eight seasons – elite professionalism, world-class output, and a mentality that matches our highest standards.

That is why any notion of him becoming a disruptive presence simply doesn’t align with what we have witnessed since 2017.

Why Liverpool believe Salah still has a decisive role to play

This is also not the first time outside voices have questioned him, with Steve Nicol saying Liverpool should be open to selling our Egyptian King.

As soon as the former Chelsea man was benched again for the Sunderland match, it created headlines and this will only continue each and every time he doesn’t play.

Salah has played just 45 minutes across the last two matches, with zero involvement against West Ham and only a half against Sunderland, yet the reaction has been wildly disproportionate.

In reality, Hugo Ekitike has featured for seven minutes fewer in the same period and nobody is making a big deal about that, which shows how inflated the noise has become.

Yes, Mo remains arguably our best player, but at 33 it is entirely normal to rotate attacking options, especially with AFCON around the corner and the need to prepare for his absence.

That is why calls from Redknapp and even Nicol to consider selling him feel incredibly premature when we all fought so hard for him to sign his contract only months ago.

Football has become too knee-jerk, and this situation is another example of headlines racing far ahead of context.

Salah being benched will always create discussion, but it should be understood through age, form and team balance rather than assumed to signal something dramatic.

Mo will be back to his best and so will Liverpool.

