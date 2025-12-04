Liverpool will beat Man City to desperately needed Antoine Semenyo transfer thanks to unspoken reality

(Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Liverpool and Manchester City are understood to be ‘firm frontrunners’ for Antoine Semenyo’s signature.

However, it’s the Reds that are arguably in far greater need of the Bournemouth winger’s services at this juncture.

The Cherries’ wide man has enjoyed a phenomenal start to the 2025/26 campaign, registering nine goal contributions in 14 games (across all competitions).

Liverpool need something different on the right wing

There’s no question in our minds that Liverpool are currently lacking a serious threat on the right flank.

That’s due to a number of mitigating factors, of course, beyond the simple explanation that Mo Salah is out of form. Trent Alexander-Arnold’s departure, for one, has not helped the Egyptian King.

Still, it’s difficult to escape the reality that our number 11’s lack of contribution going back is particularly highlighted at a time when he’s struggling to put the ball in the back of the net.

That was less of an issue last season when Salah plundered 29 Premier League goals.

Either way, it makes Football Insider’s report all the more intriguing as we near the January transfer window.

Telling signs against West Ham

It should be emphasised from the off that a 2-0 win against a dire West Ham outfit does not a title challenger make.

Regardless, after a litany of poor performances and results in recent weeks, the degree of comfort and control on display was a welcome step forward for Slot’s men.

Most telling of all was that the performance followed the Dutch head coach’s decision to drop Salah.

What do the stats say about Antoine Semenyo?

To be absolutely clear, Mo Salah remains an outstanding footballer – and one Liverpool’s most creative assets despite the club’s struggles on the pitch.

For chances created, for instance, the former Roma hitman still ranks remarkably well amongst his positional peers in the Premier League.

Antoine Semenyo stats Mo Salah stats 0.38 xG 0.32 xG 0.26 non-penalty xG 0.25 non-penalty xG 0.23 xA 0.15 xA 1.15 chances created 2.01 chances created 1.77 successful dribbles 0.92 successful dribbles

* Antoine Semenyo and Mo Salah’s per 90 stats in the Premier League this season (Fotmob)

We wouldn’t be bringing in Semenyo simply to bolster Liverpool’s goalscoring capabilities.

What’s particularly attractive from a structural point of view is the 25-year-old’s ability to contribute off the ball.

The Bournemouth man has won 6.47 duels per 90 (to Salah’s 2.51) – so this is a winger who’s more than happy to chip in as far as defensive output is concerned.

He also wins almost double the number of recoveries (5.39) of Liverpool’s Egyptian international (2.77).

Why do Man City want him?

Pep Guardiola is reportedly keen on Antoine Semenyo as a potential signing that allows Man City to ‘change the profile’ of their wingers over the coming windows.

A necessary evolution, sure, but hardly matching the intensity of Liverpool’s need on the right flank.

If we have any sense ahead of January – we’ll be throwing the kitchen sink at this deal.

On that basis, we very much suspect that the Merseysiders will beat the Sky Blues to this much-needed transfer.

