‘I think…’ – Gary Neville and Roy Keane agree on their predictions for Leeds v Liverpool

Gary Neville and Roy Keane were in agreement with their predictions for Liverpool’s next Premier League clash away to Leeds on Saturday.

The Reds go to Elland Road off the back of a frustrating 1-1 draw at home to Sunderland last night, and they’d almost certainly have lost were it not for Federico Chiesa’s stoppage-time block to deny Wilson Isidor.

Meanwhile, Daniel Farke’s side moved out of the relegation zone overnight after a 3-1 win over Chelsea, which came four days after they were denied a point away to Manchester City by a 90th-minute Phil Foden winner.

What have Neville and Keane predicted for Leeds v Liverpool?

On the latest episode of the Stick to Football podcast, the ex-Manchester United teammates gave their predictions for the Saturday evening clash in Yorkshire.

Neville was the first to go as he forecast a 2-0 win for Liverpool, with Keane then chiding his fellow pundit for jumping the gun as the pair were meant to alternate between who had first pick.

The Irishman went for the same scoreline in the Reds’ favour, at which point the former Old Trafford right-back amended his initial prediction to a 2-1 victory for Arne Slot’s team.

Liverpool will be under immense pressure to win at Elland Road

Trying to predict the outcome of a Liverpool match this season is quite the guessing game, with the Premier League champions capable of both the sublime (wins over Arsenal and Real Madrid) and the ridiculous (three-goal Anfield humiliations by Nottingham Forest and PSV Eindhoven).

Although Leeds sit much lower than the Reds in the table, they’ll arguably go into the match with greater confidence, buoyed by their fine result against Chelsea and knowing that there’ll be much bigger external pressure on the visitors to win.

Former Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin has come into form ahead of our visit to Elland Road, scoring in the Whites’ last two matches, while Lukas Nmecha has quietly amassed a tally of four top-flight goals this season, the same as our top domestic scorers Cody Gakpo and Mo Salah.

The Egyptian’s absence from the starting XI in Liverpool’s last two games has been a major talking point, and he’ll be chomping at the bit to come back into the side to face an opponent against whom he has a tremendous record (nine goals in six previous meetings).

The Reds won 6-1 on their most recent visit to Leeds in April 2023, which came after a similarly miserable run of results to what we’re enduring now. Every LFC supporter would sign on the dotted line if offered a guarantee of the 2-0 victory that Neville and Keane have predicted.

