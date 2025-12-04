Sunderland boss gives damning Liverpool assessment after late luck needed again

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Big moments are supposed to define champions, yet our latest outing left far more questions than answers after a frustrating evening that now demands a response.

Le Bris’s revealing admission highlights Liverpool concerns

Regis Le Bris praised his Sunderland side on safc.com and made a point that will not sit comfortably with us, saying: “we spoke at half-time and said that it was possible to push a little more because we played well – we just needed the belief that we could score.”

His honesty became even more worrying when he explained: “We were maybe a bit surprised to have controlled the game so we told the players to believe and push more because it was possible to score.”

Hearing an opposition manager speak so openly about controlling a match at Anfield reinforces what Jamie Carragher had warned during commentary when Sunderland took the lead, noting that “Liverpool have been awful”.

Sunderland struck first through Chemsdine Talbi, whose 25-yard strike deflected off Virgil van Dijk and wrong-footed Alisson Becker.

The visitors had already hit the bar through Trai Hume and saw Omar Alderete’s header clip the post, exposing how often we were opened up.

Chiesa saves Liverpool again but questions continue to grow

We eventually equalised when Florian Wirtz’s skewed effort looped in off Nordi Mukiele, giving us a lifeline rather than a turning of the tide.

Even then, the Black Cats almost won it at the death before Federico Chiesa produced a heroic clearance after he sprinted back to deny Wilson Isidor.

Le Bris continued to praise his group, saying: “Our ability to learn is one of the main strengths of this team. They are humble and they want to learn,” which summed up why Sunderland currently sit above us in the table.

Sunderland fully deserved their point and looked the more coherent side for large spells.

With Arsenal stretching their lead at the top and us now eighth, Arne Slot must find answers quickly, because any side leaving Anfield surprised at how comfortable they felt is a sentence Liverpool supporters won’t want to hear again.

