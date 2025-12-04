“It’s hard to see…” – What insiders have said about Salah’s future after dropping to LFC bench

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

The long-term future of Mo Salah has again swung into focus after he was omitted from the starting XI for Liverpool’s last two matches.

Having been an unused substitute in the Reds’ 2-0 win at West Ham last weekend, the winger was summoned from the bench for the second half of the 1-1 draw against Sunderland on Wednesday night, but was unable to add to his tally of five goals for the season so far.

Jamie Redknapp warned that the 33-year-old ‘won’t accept being a bit-part player‘ at Anfield if his absences from the starting line-up become the norm and not the exception, and Alex Crook reported this week (via talkSPORT) that Saudi Pro League suitors are again eyeing a swoop for the Egyptian next summer.

What have dressing room ‘sources’ said about Salah?

On Thursday, Mark Brus of the Daily Briefing shared information he’s heard from ‘sources close to the dressing room’ regarding Salah.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, one source told the reporter: “It’s hard to see anything other than Salah leaving if the situation doesn’t change. He’s not happy about the situation.

“He’ll always be professional about it, but I don’t see him spending six more months on the bench, and we know there’ll be interest.”

The report also claimed that, whilst the Egyptian’s teammates have ‘nothing but respect’ for him, there are some within the squad who believe the team ‘looks more balanced’ when the 33-year-old isn’t starting.

Don’t write off Salah just yet!

Salah is one of those footballers whose future always seems to be the subject of speculation, even when the transfer window is shut for several months.

Slot told reporters earlier this week that the winger wasn’t pleased at being dropped for the win at West Ham but took the decision with good grace and has remained ‘very supportive’ of his teammates.

The Egyptian may have missed out on a start in consecutive games, an extreme rarity in his time at Liverpool, but it’s far too premature to jump to the conclusion that the head coach is already phasing him out of the side on a longer-term basis.

The Reds have played twice in the past five days and have two more fixtures in the next five, so squad rotation will be essential. It wouldn’t surprise us in the slightest if our number 11 is recalled to the starting XI for the trip to Leeds, against whom he’s scored nine times in six previous meetings.

We don’t doubt that a few clubs from the Saudi Pro League would love to recruit Salah for a year or two, but we can’t see the 33-year-old pushing for an exit from Anfield in the coming months, even if he loses his status as an automatic starter.

Mark our words, the Egyptian King will have a huge part to play in Liverpool’s season yet.

You can watch Slot’s full post-Sunderland press conference below, via Empire of the Kop on YouTube: