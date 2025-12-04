Lewis Steele shares positive news on injured Liverpool duo as targeted comeback date cited

Image via Lewis Steele on YouTube

Lewis Steele has shared positive updates on two Liverpool players who are nearing a comeback from their respective injury problems.

Arne Slot has had to cope without a natural senior right-back in recent matches, but is hopeful that Conor Bradley could be available for the trip to Leeds on Saturday, while Jeremie Frimpong is targeting a mid-December return from his thigh issue.

In addition to those impending returns for the first team, a couple of youngsters in Rob Page’s under-21 squad are also closing in on their own comebacks.

Lewis Steele shares good news on injured Liverpool duo

In his latest Liverpool Confidential roundup for Mail Sport, Steele reported that Jayden Danns is back on the grass and undertaking ball work as he steps up his recovery from a hamstring injury.

The 19-year-old, who had a loan spell at Sunderland last season ruined by a back problem, could return to full fitness in early January, with multiple clubs keen on potentially loaning him in during next month’s transfer window.

Meanwhile, fellow teenage striker Will Wright is also on the grass as he continues his recovery from a nasty issue which saw him stretchered off in UEFA Youth League action against Atletico Madrid in September.

When could Danns and Wright next play for Liverpool?

With the Premier League 2 season on its winter break and not due to resume until the second weekend of January, it’d come as a huge fillip to Liverpool’s under-21 side if Danns and Wright both manage to make full recoveries by then.

The two strikers have missed a lot of football throughout the autumn, with their respective injury blows hampering their development, but thankfully they appear to be making good progress behind the scenes as their comebacks draw ever nearer.

Depending on who the Reds are drawn to face in the FA Cup third round, which takes place on the weekend of 10/11 January, they might even be included in the matchday squad for that fixture. Rio Ngumoha made his senior debut against Accrington Stanley at that stage of the competition last term.

At least the pause to the under-21s’ domestic season means that, all going well, Danns and Wright won’t miss much more football, except for the UEFA Youth League clash against Inter Milan next Tuesday (and LFC have already qualified for the next round of that tournament).

Fingers crossed that the teenage duo will be back in matchday action soon, and that the injury problems which have sidelined them in recent months will become a thing of the past and not a recurring theme.

You can watch Slot’s full post-Sunderland press conference below, via Empire of the Kop on YouTube: