Slot compares Isak numbers to Haaland with stat-padded press conference comeback

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

The build-up to Leeds away has been shaped by one discussion that continues to shadow Liverpool during this difficult spell.

Arne Slot faced the media ahead of Saturday’s game and naturally the conversation moved towards Alexander Isak, whose involvement has become a major talking point.

The 26-year-old has averaged just 14 touches across his last three Premier League starts, and the Dutchman admitted that getting the No.9 into the game is now “one of the things on my list” to improve.

He made it clear that even elite forwards rarely have “eight, nine, 10 chances every single half”, but accepted that we need to bring the Swedish international “more often in threatening situations”.

The former Feyenoord coach linked this to our approach in recent matches, explaining that becoming more compact has meant fewer chances created overall.

Isak numbers highlighted after Sunderland frustration

That 1-1 draw emphasised our lack of spark, and with Isak again struggling to make an impact, the criticism naturally resurfaced.

Steve Nicol went as far as calling him “invisible”, and even admitted forgetting the striker “was playing at one stage in the second half”.

However, that same pundit noted that our forwards are “getting absolutely nothing”, adding he could not “remember one chance Liverpool had…in the last three, four, five games”.

Seeing as Isak and Gakpo scored against West Ham – that does seem like a strange assertion.

It’s safe to say that the Swede has the support of his teammates though, Alexis Mac Allister said recently that the No.9 is “an amazing player” who has settled quietly into the dressing room.

Liverpool’s approach must change to unlock Isak

Slot shared that Isak averaged 22 touches per game for Newcastle, meaning his involvement for us has dropped by over a third.

He even referenced Erling Haaland when discussing the issue, noting that the Manchester City forward “doesn’t touch it 100 times” but does so “in moments where it matters”.

That comparison made it clear that our problem is not the number of touches, but the timing and positions of them.

As we head into a crucial week against Leeds and Inter Milan, the message from our boss is unmistakable.

Liverpool must find a way to get our record signing into dangerous areas more frequently, and that responsibility lies with us, not just with the player.

You can watch Slot’s pre-Leeds press conference via Empire of the Kop on YouTube:

