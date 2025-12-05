Arne Slot gives update on Elliott’s situation at Villa – “I know how he feels”

Pictures via Liverpool FC on YouTube

Liverpool’s Harvey Elliott has found the start of his season at Aston Villa tougher than expected, with the England international making only seven appearances so far and accumulating just 174 minutes of football.

With the loan set to become permanent after ten appearances and the boyhood Red left out of the last six league squads, it seems increasingly unlikely that Elliott will reach that threshold this season.

Elliott’s limited game time at Aston Villa

Ahead of our trip to Leeds, our head coach spoke candidly about Elliott’s current situation, explaining in his pre-Leeds press conference: “No, I haven’t had contact with him a lot.

“I think only once or twice and that was before he played Feyenoord away and after he played Feyenoord away, but that had more to do with that he played against a former club of mine.

“So no, I haven’t been speaking to him. I am aware of his situation, of course. I knew how difficult it already was for him over here, so I think I know how he feels at this moment.

“But you should ask those questions at Villa and not over here when it’s about his playing time over there.”

Slot’s response, measured as it was, highlighted the awkward position Liverpool now find themselves in regarding Elliott’s development.

The loanee has been blocked from further game time by the resurgence of Emiliano Buendia, whose recent form has been pivotal for Villa.

Unai Emery confirmed that Elliott’s lack of minutes was a result of both team consistency demands and Buendia’s return to form.

This situation leaves Elliott in a precarious spot: he has already played for the maximum two clubs allowed in a season and will face limited options for competitive football for the rest of the season.

Liverpool’s options and Elliott’s future

Fans hoping for a mid-season return to Anfield may be disappointed, with Slot not seeming to offer much positivity of his chances of a homecoming.

There is, however, speculation that a short-term move to the MLS could provide the youngster with minutes, with Liverpool potentially using local connections to explore a stint with New England Revolution.

Such a move could give Elliott crucial playing time and show some compassion from the Reds to help resolve his issues.

Although this is a frustrating chapter for Elliott, his talent remains undeniable. Liverpool will need to carefully manage his next steps to ensure the England midfielder gets a chance for the game time he richly deserves.

You can watch Slot's pre-Leeds press conference via Empire of the Kop on YouTube:

