Kelleher admits leaving Liverpool was emotional but “easy”

Caoimhin Kelleher has reflected on the decision to leave Liverpool, opening up about the personal and professional factors that influenced his exit from the club where he spent a decade.

Speaking on the Ben Foster podcast, the Irish goalkeeper acknowledged that while leaving Anfield was difficult, the timing made sense for him as a player seeking regular first-team football.

Kelleher’s Liverpool journey and decision to leave

Joining Liverpool from Ringmahon Rangers at 16, Kelleher spent the entirety of his formative and professional years at Anfield.

“I was there 10 years – started when I was 16 at the Academy, and then all the way through, probably about five years with the first team,” he explained.

The 27-year-old never went out on loan, meaning all his playing experience came under Liverpool’s banner, mostly as the squad’s trusted No.2 behind Alisson.

While he maintained close friendships and respect within the club, Kelleher admitted the desire to play week in, week out ultimately dictated his move.

“Being a no.2 is hard; you get a few games, and you must do well. But it worked out well for me in the end at Liverpool,” he said.

His commitment and professionalism were evident in 67 appearances for the Reds, keeping 24 clean sheets, and performing heroically in cup matches, including penalty shoot-outs.

Handling expectations and media attention

Kelleher also addressed the pressure that came with leaving a club like Liverpool.

“I did notice the media attention a little bit. When you come in and play well, that’s exactly what people say straight away [that I need to be playing first team football].

“But the frustration for me was that people think it’s just straightforward – that I can just leave,” he added.

The goalkeeper’s exit coincided with the club’s long-term planning, particularly the signing of Giorgi Mamardashvili, making a move necessary to secure his ambitions as a first-choice goalkeeper.

Arne Slot understood the difficulty for the stopper in having to accept being a back-up and, like the majority of the fanbase, gave his blessing for our former No.62 to go and be rewarded with first team football.

Kelleher’s departure was also emotionally significant, as he highlighted in a heartfelt social media post.

He thanked the staff, teammates, and supporters, acknowledging the club’s influence on his growth both on and off the pitch.

Liverpool fans can appreciate the professionalism and loyalty he demonstrated throughout his time at Anfield.

