Slot confirms Joe Gomez injury amid Conor Bradley fitness update

Liverpool will be bolstered this weekend as Conor Bradley is set to return to the squad for our Premier League trip to Leeds United.

The Northern Ireland international has missed the past four matches but is now back in training and ready to feature after Arne Slot confirmed his availability at his pre-match press conference.

Bradley and squad fitness update

“Conor Bradley has trained this week, so I expect him to train today and then he is available to be in the squad tomorrow,” our head coach explained in his pre-Leeds press conference.

The full-back’s return comes after a challenging run where injuries disrupted squad continuity, particularly with Joe Gomez also picking up a knock against West Ham.

Slot, however, was optimistic: “Joe Gomez got a knock in the West Ham game but was still able to start. He couldn’t make the full 90 minutes but I think he will be able to train again today.”

Bradley’s recovery is particularly important for us as our squad looks to regain momentum following a narrow escape against Sunderland at Anfield.

That game highlighted how stretched we can be without our defensive options fully fit, even as Florian Wirtz rescued a point with a late intervention.

Having Bradley back in the squad strengthens our options on the right flank and gives Arne Slot more tactical flexibility for Saturday’s match at Elland Road.

Importance of returning players for Liverpool

The Northern Ireland international has already impressed in high-pressure situations.

As Ian Wright noted following his Real Madrid performance, Bradley’s displays against top-quality wingers enhance both his confidence and Liverpool’s defensive solidity.

Meanwhile, Joe Gomez is showing signs of returning to top form, with Virgil van Dijk recently praising his performance after the West Ham fixture.

With both players nearing full fitness, Liverpool can approach the Leeds fixture with renewed options.

Slot’s management of injuries and squad rotation will be key as we balance Premier League challenges and our Champions League commitments.

Bradley’s return is a welcome boost, not only for defensive stability but also for the continuity and balance of our squad as we look to climb back up the Premier League table.

