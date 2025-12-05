Former striker sends message to Isak as Liverpool warned about one deeper problem

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

The build-up to Leeds has once again centred around the growing discussion over Isak, even though the issues in our team stretch far beyond one player.

Emile Heskey offered sympathy to the Sweden international when speaking to BBC Sport, while also acknowledging the struggles that have shaped our recent run.

The former Liverpool forward said it had been “a tough time” for the No.9, adding that “moving clubs, coming to arguably the biggest club in the world, and your fitness levels are not quite there” makes the transition even more difficult.

He went on to stress that “people will always pass the buck and try and pick out who’s going to pull us out of this little quagmire we’re in”, before urging that “everyone [needs] to pull together as a club, as a team”.

Those comments arrive after Arne Slot defended the £125m arrival during his pre-Leeds press conference.

The 47-year-old explained that it is “clear and obvious” we must bring the No.9 “more often in threatening situations”, adding that it is normal for top strikers to have limited touches at this level.

His point was underlined when he noted that Isak averaged 22 touches at Newcastle, compared to just 14 across his last three league starts for us.

That press conference also included the Dutchman’s reminder about elite forwards such as Erling Haaland, who “doesn’t touch the ball 100 times” but does so in “moments where it matters”.

Isak performance discussed after Sunderland draw

Against Sunderland, the Reds had little attacking threat, even with Mo Salah coming on at half-time.

Our equaliser came via a heavily deflected Florian Wirtz effort, and chances were again scarce for the new No.9.

That led Steve Nicol to describe the British-record signing as “invisible”, though he admitted the majority of the blame lies elsewhere.

“Your centre-forward relies on others more than anybody else, and he’s getting absolutely nothing”.

His wider point felt accurate. We needed a late own goal just to earn a draw, and the best opening of the final minutes actually fell to Sunderland before Federico Chiesa’s crucial recovery run.

Liverpool must lift Isak’s fitness and involvement together

Heskey’s message feels well-timed. The 47-year-old pointed out that improving fitness “while you’re playing in a team that’s not really doing too well” will always look messy from the outside.

Isak was sharp at West Ham and scored, yet the strange mix of low involvement and limited service returned against Sunderland.

We are fighting poor results, battling confidence, and trying to bed in several new faces all at once. It is no surprise the No.9 has not hit full stride.

The encouraging part is that both the pundit and our head coach framed the problem as a collective one.

Liverpool will need to create more, press better and rediscover our rhythm if we want the 26-year-old to hit his stride. And if we manage that, the goals will follow.

You can watch Slot’s pre-Leeds press conference via Empire of the Kop on YouTube:

