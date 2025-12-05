How Florian Wirtz is influencing Liverpool’s performances: Slot

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Florian Wirtz continues to show his influence on our team even when the goals aren’t coming, as Arne Slot outlined after the 1-1 draw with Sunderland at Anfield.

The German midfielder played a pivotal role in keeping us in the game, completing 52 of 59 passes (88%), winning three duels, and creating three key chances (via Sofascore).

His work off the ball and constant involvement underlined why he is becoming central to our attacking play.

Wirtz’s confidence and contribution for Liverpool

“If you can only have confidence if you score goals, that would be the wrong thing,” our head coach explained via in his pre-Leeds press conference.

“I think you can see where his confidence is at if you look at the last two games – how many times he wants the ball and how many times his teammates play him the ball.”

He was involved in the decisive intervention against Sunderland, demonstrating his creativity and determination even if the goal itself was fortuitous.

Despite his contributions, Wirtz left Anfield frustrated, reflecting his desire to be winning games rather than a lack of confidence, as highlighted in observations from Mail Sport.

His drive to be decisive is a quality that will serve Liverpool well over the long season.

Why Liverpool need Wirtz centrally

Former striker Mellor emphasised that Wirtz performs best in the No.10 role, explaining that central positioning allows him to find space and maximise creativity.

Slot faces a selection challenge with Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, and Gravenberch also performing in central roles, but Wirtz’s skill set makes him indispensable.

His ability to influence games without necessarily scoring or assisting highlights how crucial he is to our style, particularly as we look to climb back up the Premier League table.

With Wirtz maintaining high passing accuracy, key contributions, and a visible hunger to win, Liverpool fans can see why Slot is so confident about his No.7.

We will need his creativity and drive as we aim to turn tight games into victories this season.

