Liverpool writer brands Slot “an awful, awful man manager” in furious Elliott post

An increasingly delicate situation that continues to evolve away from Anfield has now triggered strong words from one well-known Liverpool academy reporter.

Independent journalist Lewis Bower took to X to criticise Arne Slot after the Dutchman gave a cold and distant response when questioned about Harvey Elliott’s lack of game time at Aston Villa.

Bower wrote: “I’m not sure why, but these lines have annoyed me more than most of the things he’s said.

“What an awful, awful man manager. I know that we mustn’t compare everything to Jurgen Klopp, but this wouldn’t happen.”

The comments arrived after the 22-year-old’s spell at Villa reached an unexpected standstill.

Elliott has made seven appearances under Unai Emery but has played just 174 minutes and has not even made the squad for their last six matches.

Because Villa must buy him permanently after ten appearances, the sudden drop-off looks anything but accidental.

Liverpool and Elliott anticipated a new permanent home in Birmingham, yet the loan has now become a stalemate where Villa appear unwilling to activate the purchase clause.

Ellliott loan uncertainty grows

Slot was asked about the situation in his pre-Leeds press conference but kept his distance, saying communication had been minimal and adding that questions about the youngster’s minutes should be put to Villa rather than Liverpool.

The head coach’s latest remarks, though diplomatic on the surface, lacked the warmth many supporters expect toward a player who has given so much to the Reds.

They also suggest a January return is unlikely, even with Elliott now facing months without meaningful football.

Elliott faces limited options for 2026

Because he has already represented two clubs this season, the youngster would only be eligible for leagues on a calendar-year schedule.

This has led to reports that John Henry could potentially leverage local connections if New England Revolution decide to act.

Some Liverpool fans believe bringing the former Fulham youngster home for minutes would be best, but Slot’s tone made that sound improbable.

Bower’s frustration reflects a wider concern about compassion within modern football, and while the reaction may feel extreme, the situation is undeniably messy.

Elliott deserves clarity, and Liverpool have the capacity to give him the short-term stability he needs.

