BBC analysis raises big Liverpool concern as Elland Road awaits

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

A crucial weekend in the Premier League arrives for Liverpool as we look to stabilise momentum after a frustrating midweek performance.

Chris Sutton has shared his thoughts on the Leeds United clash, telling BBC Sport that “Liverpool still look fragile” and warning that “this is going to be another tough game for them.”

He argued that our performance against Sunderland underlined the concern, adding that Leeds at home are “a different animal to Leeds away.”

His full verdict included a clear warning about how Daniel Farke’s side will attack us.

Liverpool warned about Leeds threat and Calvert-Lewin impact

Sutton highlighted Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s influence, saying the forward “gives them a different dynamic in their attack” and noting that his physical presence changed the games against Manchester City and Chelsea.

The pundit pointed out that the English striker played 86 minutes in the midweek win over Chelsea and that Liverpool “are going to have to deal with him,” with Sutton predicting a 2-2 draw.

However, he also questioned how much Leeds have left in the tank after playing City and Chelsea in quick succession.

Yet the latest Leeds team news may offer some more hope, where Daniel Farke admitted his squad face late fitness tests and significant fatigue, saying he has “players with lots of load… especially in the positions where you have to invest a lot,” and revealing Lukas Nmecha and Calvert-Lewin are both doubts.

Liverpool focus on recovery after Sunderland draw

We arrive at Elland Road ninth in the table on 22 points, having needed a fortunate late equaliser to avoid defeat against Sunderland.

Florian Wirtz’s deflected strike rescued the result after Sunderland threatened repeatedly, with Alisson called into action throughout and Federico Chiesa producing a stoppage-time goal-line clearance.

Despite the scrutiny, our boss expects positive squad news, confirming in his pre-Leeds injury update that “Conor Bradley has trained this week” and Joe Gomez “will be able to train again today,” giving Arne Slot more depth for a demanding period.

Liverpool know we must produce more conviction today, with Inter Milan to come on Tuesday, and Sutton’s comments underline exactly how challenging this afternoon will be.

Elland Road feels hostile at the best of times, but if Liverpool can show the control that deserted us on Wednesday, this fixture should offer the perfect chance to prove we are turning the corner – not slipping deeper into uncertainty.

You can watch Slot’s pre-Leeds press conference via Empire of the Kop on YouTube:

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile