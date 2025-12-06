Pundit singles out Szoboszlai Hollywood ball as Liverpool labour through dull first half

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

The first half at Elland Road drifted along without much rhythm for either side as our title defence continued to be played out under a cloud of uncertainty.

Dominik Szoboszlai still managed to produce one moment the BBC called “a Hollywood ball”, reminding us of the technical levels the Hungarian brings even when the wider performance is flat.

As reported by BBC Sport’s live text commentary, “Dominik Szoboszlai sprays a Hollywood ball out left to Cody Gakpo, who cuts in past two tackles and then hooks a shot just wide of the bottom corner.”

It summed up a subdued opening period in which we had more of the ball but struggled to create genuine threat.

Szoboszlai shows flashes despite Liverpool frustrations

The 25-year-old had vowed that “we will rise as one” after our loss to Nottingham Forest, and although that rise had not materialised by the interval, this incisive pass was the clearest sign of intent from our No.8.

We dominated possession at 65.5 per cent and completed 290 passes, but the lack of incision was reflected in the xG numbers, with our 0.399 from the first half underlining the difficulty in breaking Leeds down (via BBC Sport).

This game arrived with our youngest Premier League XI under Arne Slot, averaging just 25 years and 325 days, and that youthful energy showed in periods without fully translating into control in the final third.

Mo Salah being benched for the third match running added another layer to the story, as it will whenever he is left out of the side.

Liverpool dominance but no breakthrough from Slot’s youthful side

We still fashioned moments, including Gakpo’s effort and a woodwork hit, yet Leeds’ resistance ensured both sides reached half-time with no shots on target.

The pace of the match suited Daniel Farke’s team, but our dominance in touches inside the box (16 to 8) showed where the momentum lay.

Szoboszlai was central to that, especially with Alexis Mac Allister absent and no Alexander Isak in the XI, leaving our midfielder to shoulder much of the creative responsibility.

His long-range passing, including the Hollywood switch noted above, was one of the few sequences that lifted the tempo of a cagey contest.

