Szoboszlai sends pointed Liverpool warning after chaotic 3–3 draw

The latest Premier League setback has raised wider questions for us after a dramatic evening at Elland Road left Liverpool searching for answers.

Szoboszlai urges Liverpool to “take responsibility” after Leeds draw

Dominik Szoboszlai cut through the noise on Sky Sports as he delivered a clear message about where we stand after letting another lead slip.

The Hungarian international admitted he “didn’t know what happened after 2-0”, voicing frustration that we allowed Leeds to build momentum from the penalty that brought them back into the contest.

He stressed that “everybody has to take responsibility”, insisting the team must “find solutions” and show greater resilience in key moments.

It follows a game in which the 25-year-old was at the centre of our attacking play, including the moment of quality in the first half where he “sprayed a Hollywood ball” to Cody Gakpo.

Despite his strong form, collective lapses continue to cost us valuable points.

Liverpool surrender another lead as statistics highlight concerns

This was a match we should have controlled after Hugo Ekitike struck twice early in the second half.

However, the penalty given away by Ibou Konate shifted the dynamic entirely, before Anton Stach and then Ao Tanaka punished us again.

The late equaliser means we have now conceded 10 goals from set-pieces, more than the whole of last season, and only Nottingham Forest have fared worse.

Match data via BBC Sport showed Leeds created 1.51 xG to our 1.81, while we recorded 27 touches in the opposition box but still allowed Leeds five shots on target and far too much room in decisive moments.

This continues a pattern of games where we start brightly but lose control.

Szoboszlai emphasised that “what is in the dressing room stays in the dressing room”, yet the substance of his message was clear.

He believes mentality and organisation must sharpen quickly, especially with Inter Milan awaiting us in the Champions League next.

If we are to rediscover the consistency that made us champions last season, these warning signs can no longer be ignored.

