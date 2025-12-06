Konate criticised as Liverpool’s chaotic draw leaves Slot searching for answers – report

(Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

The latest chapter in our turbulent Premier League run produced another wave of debate after a frantic 3–3 draw at Elland Road left Liverpool searching for answers.

We looked in control before the tide turned dramatically.

The moment that swung momentum came when Konate conceded the penalty that sparked Leeds into life.

The centre-back mistimed his challenge on Willy Gnoto, and the hosts immediately sensed vulnerability.

That shift matched the frustration already surrounding the defender after the mistake against PSV, which led to Jamie Carragher’s angry rant where he shouted: “Oh my god, Konate… I’ve f***ing had enough of them… that’s a sackable offence for the manager.”

The discussion intensified further when writer Josh Williams wrote on X after full time at Elland Road, “Still not over Konate. So much harder to win when one of your centre-backs keeps setting fire to the house.”

We were comfortable at 2–0 thanks to Hugo Ekitike’s double, yet the game collapsed within minutes.

Sky Sports described Leeds as “full of life” after last week’s resurgence, and they struck twice in two minutes before Ao Tanaka’s 95th-minute equaliser punished more poor set-piece defending.

That late corner exposed an area that continues to hurt us.

Only Nottingham Forest have conceded more set-piece goals than Liverpool’s 10 this season, already surpassing our tally for the entire last campaign.

Konate under scrutiny after Liverpool’s defensive collapse

The numbers show why scrutiny is building.

We allowed Leeds 20 touches in our box, conceded an xG of 1.51, and lost control despite producing 1.81 xG ourselves.

This came in our youngest league XI since March 2024, with Arne Slot trusting youth but also leaving Mo Salah on the bench for the third game running.

We also dominated aerial duels 20–16 yet failed to deal with the crucial final delivery.

Why Liverpool must fix defensive rhythms quickly

The 26-year-old defender remains central to our long-term plans, but repeated high-profile errors have turned attention towards him at a time when we need leadership at the back.

As the previous analysis of Carragher’s furious reaction to the PSV goal highlighted, criticism is now coming from multiple directions, adding pressure on a player we need to settle.

Our boss will know that Liverpool’s season cannot recover without defensive stability.

We travel forward with belief, but the pathway back requires fewer chaotic moments and more composure from those anchoring the spine.

And that includes Konate, who still has the tools to help us restore control in games like this.

