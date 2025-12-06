Slot’s bold decision as Salah dropped for a third straight match: Leeds team news

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool named a youthful and tactically intriguing line-up at Elland Road, though the biggest talking point arrives from the bench in a decision that could shape our season.

Mo Salah is among the substitutes for the third successive match, as reported by Liverpoolfc.com.

His omission headlines a bold selection from Arne Slot, who brings Conor Bradley back into the side after injury.

The Northern Irishman replaces Joe Gomez, who drops to the bench despite the manager’s positive injury update earlier in the week.

That update included the line: “Conor Bradley has trained this week… he is available to be in the squad tomorrow,” and now he goes straight into the XI.

Hugo Ekitike, Curtis Jones and Milos Kerkez also return to the line-up for this important Premier League clash.

Salah decision dominates narrative again

The third consecutive benching for Salah naturally invites scrutiny, particularly with the Egyptian departing for AFCON on December 15.

The former Basel forward came on at half-time against Sunderland, yet the Dutchman sticks to the same approach, delaying Salah’s involvement once more.

If the result doesn’t go our way, there could be consequences in consistently limiting the 33-year-old’s minutes, given his history of producing decisive moments.

When we consider that Salah has crafted 28 chances this season, the highest in our squad and his record against Leeds is outstanding too, with nine goals in six Premier League meetings – it makes the decision all the more interesting.

This is also our youngest Premier League XI under the former Feyenoord coach, averaging just 25 years and 325 days.

The last time we fielded a younger team in the league was March 2024 against Manchester City, meaning this is one of the boldest selections of Slot’s reign.

Liverpool look to exploit Leeds’ intensity as Salah waits

Leeds arrive after a 3-1 win over Chelsea, though Daniel Farke’s injury update earlier this week highlighted fatigue within their squad.

He noted “lots of load… especially in the positions where you have to invest a lot,” which our lads must be ready to exploit.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin still starts for the hosts despite fitness concerns, but Bradley’s return offers renewed energy for us on the right.

The Opta preview showed Liverpool hold a 55.8% win probability for this match, and we are unbeaten in our last six Premier League visits to Elland Road.

However, Leeds have scored inside the first eight minutes in each of their last three home games and we have conceded the opener in seven of our last nine league fixtures.

That statistic alone might explain why the boss has leaned towards energy and structure rather than immediate experience by leaving Salah on the bench.

Salah will almost certainly feature later, but once again, the opening act belongs to a Liverpool XI tasked with proving we can start strongly without him.

The decision is bold. The consequence, positive or otherwise, will define the narrative tonight.

