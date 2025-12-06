Gravenberch speaks as ex-Red says Wirtz could take his place

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool head into a crucial Premier League weekend still navigating selection puzzles and performance questions after a mixed return to form.

Ryan Gravenberch believes we must lean on our own “strength” and “power” when we travel to Leeds United today, with the 5.30pm kick-off at Elland Road completing a demanding domestic week for us.

The Dutch midfielder told Liverpoolfc.com: “We were happy with the result against West Ham,” before adding that Sunderland provided “a difficult game” in midweek.

He reflected on the 1-1 draw by saying: “We conceded again for 1-0 but we showed that we still have a fighting spirit to come back… we can be a bit happy but with the draw we are not happy.

“Now we go again on Saturday.”

Gravenberch motivation ahead of Leeds United test

The 23-year-old knows today will be a major challenge, acknowledging Leeds’ physicality and the intense Elland Road atmosphere.

“We know that an away game there is not easy,” he said. “But we have to go with our own strength and power and show that we can do it there.”

That motivation may also be sharpened by recent comments from Neil Mellor, who insisted that Florian Wirtz “is a 10… a world-class player” and should operate centrally.

Mellor even described it as a “problem” for Arne Slot, noting that choosing between Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister and Gravenberch could soon become a real dilemma.

Liverpool have already seen how impress Wirtz is as a central option, and Mellor’s suggestion that Gravenberch could be rotated means today’s performance takes on extra significance.

Liverpool boosted by Slot fitness update

Our boss confirmed positive news on both Joe Gomez and Conor Bradley in his pre-match press conference, saying the pair “will be able to train again” and that Bradley is “available to be in the squad.”

As of this morning, we sit ninth in the Premier League on 22 points, with Arsenal leading the table on 33.

Four points from West Ham and Sunderland have steadied us slightly, but Elland Road demands a top-level response.

Gravenberch knows exactly what is at stake, and after a week dominated by midfield debate, today offers the perfect opportunity for the former Bayern man to deliver the performance he needs and the one we desperately want.

