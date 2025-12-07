Mo Salah ally launches scathing attack on Arne Slot after explosive post-Leeds rant

Ahmed Hassan Kouka has accused Arne Slot of being ‘disrespectful’ to Mo Salah.
The comments follow the Egyptian international’s lack of involvement in Liverpool’s 3-3 draw with Leeds United at the weekend.
The number 11 remained an unused substitute as the visitors blew a 2-0 lead at Elland Road.
Arne Slot called out over Mo Salah benching
The former Braga striker jumped on X (formerly Twitter) to address his international colleague’s latest absence.
As footballers, when we get benched, we feel it deeply sadness, frustration, even a bit of depression,
But we wait for that moment to come on, to make an impact, to show the coach why we deserve to start,That’s the reality for most of us.
But Mo Salah isn’t “most of us.”
— Ahmed Hassan Kouka (@HassanKouka) December 7, 2025
When it came to investing in attacking firepower, Slot turned to record-breaking summer signing Alexander Isak on the 84th minute. Previously, Wataru Endo (83′), Joe Gomez (68′), and Alexis Mac Allister (68′) were entrusted to help see the game out.
For context, Salah has seen himself benched for Liverpool’s last three encounters in the Premier League. Albeit, the 33-year-old did pick up 45 minutes against Sunderland.
Does Salah deserved to be benched?
To be absolutely clear, it would be unfair to suggest that Mo Salah is the sole reason behind Liverpool’s struggles this term.
Likewise, critique should be aimed at the likes of Cody Gakpo and Ibrahima Konate, to name a couple of examples, whose performances have arguably been far from consistent.
However, ultimately, regardless of what the Egyptian’s closest supporters feel, it remains the case that no footballer is above the club.
The manager, whilst also significantly or partly responsible for Liverpool’s difficulties, is owed more than a modicum of respect with regard to his selection decisions.
Certainly, it’s worth reminding some that Salah hasn’t done enough on an individual basis to justify his ongoing selection in the starting-XI.
|Mo Salah’s 2024/25 stats
|Mo Salah’s 2025/26 stats
|0.68 xG
|0.31 xG
|0.49 non-penalty xG
|0.25 non-penalty xG
|0.24 xA
|0.15 xA
|2.37 chances created
|2.25 chances created
|10.5 touches in opposition box
|7.32 touches in opposition box
|0.64 opposition won in final third
|0.8 possession won in final third
* Mo Salah’s stats in the Premier League per 90 in the last two seasons (Fotmob)
It’s clear to us that structural and tactical realities aren’t allowing us to see the best possible version of our Egyptian King.
But can everyone say that Salah has genuinely done enough to justify his inclusion regardless?
Salah believes his bond with Slot is broken
The former Roma winger has done little else but add fuel to the fire with his latest incendiary comments following the Reds’ travels to Leeds.
Speaking after the clash with Daniel Farke’s men, the right-sided winger told the press: “The club promised me a lot in the summer, and so far I’m on the bench three games (in a row), so I can’t say they’re keeping their promises.
“I had a good relationship with the manager, and all of the sudden, we don’t have any relationship. I don’t know why.
“It seems to me that someone doesn’t want me in the club. It’s not acceptable for me. I don’t know why this has happened. I don’t get it. I don’t think I’m the problem.”
Mo Salah went on to suggest that Liverpool were ‘throwing me under the bus’ and that he was being made a scapegoat for the club’s poor results and performances.
Slot OUTTT!
Richard Hughes OUTTT!
Micheal Edwards OUTTT!
Salah is a world class player. He has put in the effort to ensure he is in top shape even for his age. To bench him for 3 games will definitely stoke his ego and what did we achieve in the 3 games? WDD. Even without Salah, we drew against leeds. The outcome is quite clear Salah is not the cause of the bad performance we have.
I have defended slot quite a bit since the team’s performance have dipped. There is no suitable candidate to take the top job at the moment. However slot has to understand the team is the most important. Neither he nor Salah is greater than Liverpool. Play the team that wins irregardless of whether that is klopp’s team or klopp’s formation and tactics.
Similarly to the owners, edwards, Hughes, ward etc. You are here because you trust the project and from business perspective, winning is what matters. If Liverpool continues to lose and miss out on UCL this season, the financial loss incurred will be too huge to bear. New players need time to gel. Get them to play in fa cup and use them sparingly as substitutes in UCL and league. The trusted players and formation should continue to be used while transition is ongoing. Get the konate situation sorted out. A player who is unsure of his future is not going to do his best for the team. (except for the brilliance of Salah and van dijk last season)