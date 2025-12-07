Mo Salah ally launches scathing attack on Arne Slot after explosive post-Leeds rant

(Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Ahmed Hassan Kouka has accused Arne Slot of being ‘disrespectful’ to Mo Salah.

The comments follow the Egyptian international’s lack of involvement in Liverpool’s 3-3 draw with Leeds United at the weekend.

The number 11 remained an unused substitute as the visitors blew a 2-0 lead at Elland Road.

Arne Slot called out over Mo Salah benching

The former Braga striker jumped on X (formerly Twitter) to address his international colleague’s latest absence.

As footballers, when we get benched, we feel it deeply sadness, frustration, even a bit of depression,

But we wait for that moment to come on, to make an impact, to show the coach why we deserve to start,That’s the reality for most of us.

But Mo Salah isn’t “most of us.”

Mo is in… pic.twitter.com/ZaBcRoA2Vt — Ahmed Hassan Kouka (@HassanKouka) December 7, 2025

When it came to investing in attacking firepower, Slot turned to record-breaking summer signing Alexander Isak on the 84th minute. Previously, Wataru Endo (83′), Joe Gomez (68′), and Alexis Mac Allister (68′) were entrusted to help see the game out.

For context, Salah has seen himself benched for Liverpool’s last three encounters in the Premier League. Albeit, the 33-year-old did pick up 45 minutes against Sunderland.

Does Salah deserved to be benched?

To be absolutely clear, it would be unfair to suggest that Mo Salah is the sole reason behind Liverpool’s struggles this term.

Likewise, critique should be aimed at the likes of Cody Gakpo and Ibrahima Konate, to name a couple of examples, whose performances have arguably been far from consistent.

However, ultimately, regardless of what the Egyptian’s closest supporters feel, it remains the case that no footballer is above the club.

The manager, whilst also significantly or partly responsible for Liverpool’s difficulties, is owed more than a modicum of respect with regard to his selection decisions.

Certainly, it’s worth reminding some that Salah hasn’t done enough on an individual basis to justify his ongoing selection in the starting-XI.

Mo Salah’s 2024/25 stats Mo Salah’s 2025/26 stats 0.68 xG 0.31 xG 0.49 non-penalty xG 0.25 non-penalty xG 0.24 xA 0.15 xA 2.37 chances created 2.25 chances created 10.5 touches in opposition box 7.32 touches in opposition box 0.64 opposition won in final third 0.8 possession won in final third

* Mo Salah’s stats in the Premier League per 90 in the last two seasons (Fotmob)

It’s clear to us that structural and tactical realities aren’t allowing us to see the best possible version of our Egyptian King.

But can everyone say that Salah has genuinely done enough to justify his inclusion regardless?

Salah believes his bond with Slot is broken

The former Roma winger has done little else but add fuel to the fire with his latest incendiary comments following the Reds’ travels to Leeds.

Speaking after the clash with Daniel Farke’s men, the right-sided winger told the press: “The club promised me a lot in the summer, and so far I’m on the bench three games (in a row), so I can’t say they’re keeping their promises.

“I had a good relationship with the manager, and all of the sudden, we don’t have any relationship. I don’t know why.

“It seems to me that someone doesn’t want me in the club. It’s not acceptable for me. I don’t know why this has happened. I don’t get it. I don’t think I’m the problem.”

Mo Salah went on to suggest that Liverpool were ‘throwing me under the bus’ and that he was being made a scapegoat for the club’s poor results and performances.

