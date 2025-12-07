Mo Salah’s agent already made Arne Slot thoughts clear with four-word statement amid Liverpool bombshell

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Ramy Abbas Issa already has a positive opinion of Arne Slot following the Liverpool boss’ impressive Premier League triumph last term.

However, one has to wonder what exactly Mo Salah’s agent is feeling, having surely observed his client throw a live grenade into the dressing room with his post-Leeds comments.

The No.11 spoke of ‘broken promises’ and an equally broken relationship with his head coach.

Ramy Abbas Issa did hold Arne Slot in high regard

The football agent’s opinion on the matter might yet have undergone a significant transformation in light of the club’s struggles in the 2025/26 season.

Not to mention, because Salah feels personally hard done by when it comes to Slot’s selection decisions of late.

However, sharing a rare tweet on X (formerly Twitter) earlier this year, Abbas Issa did credit the Dutchman with being ‘excellent at his job’ as Liverpool cruised to a 20th Premier League title.

Excellent at his job. https://t.co/weoPGFUUOS — Ramy Abbas Issa (@RamyCol) February 14, 2025

Is Salah being given bad advice?

There’s every possibility that Salah has been urged to open up to the press following three successive appearances on the bench in the English top-flight.

However, one would think it unlikely that Ramy Abbas Issa specifically would have issued such advice to his client less than a year after having credited Slot with being an ‘excellent’ head coach.

It’s worth bearing in mind that such explosive comments may very well have come naturally, unprompted from our number 11.

The right winger is an emotional being who has historically worn his heart openly on his sleeve whilst wearing the famous red shirt.

Liverpool will back Arne Slot

Whilst Salah has every right to feel upset about his ongoing absence from the Liverpool starting-XI, it’s foolish to assume any battle between player and manager will be resolved in the former’s favour.

This has long been a club defined by managerial – not player – power. Rightly or wrongly, Arne Slot’s selection decisions will be supported and backed until such a time as Liverpool’s owners feel the former Feyenoord boss is no longer the right fit for the job.

“Fenway Sports Group, which owns Liverpool, wants Slot to come through what is proving a hugely difficult second season after last term’s title success and has shown no sign of wavering on that,” Paul Joyce reported for The Times.

“Patience will not be limitless but results will ultimately dictate Slot’s future, not Salah stamping his feet.”

With that in mind, this saga can surely only be resolved in one of two ways for the Egypt national: Salah’s performances begin to justify his selection or the player and his entourage push for an exit.

We desperately hope it’ll be the former scenario. Otherwise, it would be such a sad way to end an illustrious career at Liverpool Football Club.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile