‘A consequence of what he did…’ – What Alisson said publicly about Salah after explosive remarks

Image via Liverpool FC on YouTube

Alisson Becker has admitted that Mo Salah’s incendiary comments on Saturday night have left his Liverpool teammates in a difficult situation.

The Egyptian winger took aim at Arne Slot and certain individuals at Anfield as he vented his fury after the Reds’ 3-3 draw at Leeds, the third consecutive match in which he was omitted from the starting XI, failing to make it off the bench in two of those games.

Unsurprisingly, there’s been a strong reaction to the 33-year-old’s comments, with Jamie Carragher branding it a ‘disgrace’ and Graeme Souness taking umbrage at the player’s remark that he’s ‘earned’ the right to start for the Premier League champions.

What did Alisson say about Salah after weekend bombshell?

Alisson took on the unenviable task of trying to toe the line between respecting his head coach and his long-time teammate when he spoke to the media on Monday evening ahead of Liverpool’s Champions League clash away to Inter Milan, for which Salah has been omitted.

The Reds goalkeeper said (via Liverpool Echo): “It’s not an easy situation. As a group, we take it as best as we can. We have a personal relationship with him. I’ve been playing with Mo since I came to Europe, one year at Roma and seven years at Liverpool.

“Him not being available [v Inter] is a consequence of what he did. He’s smart enough to know that. I haven’t spoken to Mo about it [in the way that] I want to talk.

“We have a good relationship. It’s not just a teammate; we spend so much time together. We are good friends. You share so many moments together, happy moments, sad moments. That creates a bond between people. I will have a conversation but it’s going to be private because it’s personal.”

Alisson continued: “As his teammates and his friends, we hope the best thing happens for him, but as Liverpool players we want what’s best for the club. We want a win-win for him and the club.”

The goalkeeper added that his relationship with Slot is ‘fine’ and, when asked if he’s still backing the head coach, swiftly replied: “Of course, yes”.

Liverpool don’t need a divide in the camp over Salah’s remarks

As much as Alisson stressed his close bond with Salah off the pitch as well as on it, the Brazilian seemed unable to conceal his dismay at his teammate’s remarks by describing his absence for the Inter game as ‘a consequence of what he did’.

His omission for Tuesday night is particularly galling in light of the injury to Cody Gakpo and illness to Federico Chiesa which have significantly lessened Slot’s options in attack, but the head coach is evidently determined to send a message to the Egyptian winger after his comments on Saturday.

What Liverpool certainly don’t need right now after such a desperate season so far is a divide within the squad between those who may be siding with our number 11 and those who come down in favour of the boss.

Alisson has said that all he and his teammates want is ‘what’s best for the club’, and in the short-term that means a positive result against Inter tomorrow to inject a glimmer of positivity into what has become a truly miserable situation for LFC.

As for what happens with Salah in the longer-term, that’ll become clearer over time, but it’d feel so wrong if the career of a genuine Anfield great were to end with an abrupt and bitter exit from the club that he’s served with such distinction since he joined from Roma in 2017.

You can view Alisson’s comments on Salah in full below (from 17:12), via Liverpool FC on YouTube: